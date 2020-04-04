Photomask Market 2019 | Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

Orbis Research has published in depth analysis report on Global Photomask market to provide accurate information about the Photomask market Inspection Sales Segment. The Report scrutinizes an accurate analysis of the various segments of the Industry by providing meaningful insights. The Report also presents error-free and structured information to all the executives and leaders regarding the upcoming market movement. All these are available for major key players such as: Hoya, DNP, SK-Electronics, Toppan, Photronics, LG Innotek, Compugraphics Photomask Solutions, Taiwan Mask, IGI, Nippon Filcon, HTA, ShenZheng QingVi and Plasma Therm

Photomasks are high-purity quartz or glass plates that contain a pattern of ICs. These are used in the reproduction of pattern structures for manufacturing printed circuit boards, electronic circuits, and LCD displays, and for the serial production of reticles and other microstructures.

Photomasks are used at wavelengths of 365 nm, 248 nm, and 193 nm. ICs are manufactured layer by layer, where each layer requires a unique photomask. As current generation ICs typically have 25-60 layers, the manufacturing process of photomasks has become complex.

China was the largest consumer market with a market share of 27.62% in 2011 and 28.34% in 2015. Japan and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 23.82% and 20.15% in 2015.

China was the largest production market with a market share of 43.22% in 2011 and 44.38% in 2015. Japan and USA ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 32.60% and 13.89% in 2015.

At present, the top thirteen companies make up more than 90% market share of the Photomask market, and the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in China. The largest manufacturer is Hoya, making more than 74% market share of this industry.

The Photomask market was valued at 3660 Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach 4940 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Photomask.

This report presents the worldwide Photomask market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Photomask Breakdown Data by Type

Quartz Mask

Soda Mask

Toppan

Film

Photomask Breakdown Data by Application

Semiconductor

Flat Panel Display

Touch Industry

Circuit Board

