Photodiode Market 2019 – Global Trends, Size, Share, Growth Advancements in Technology, Current Scenario & Forecast 2024

A photodiode is used to detect and convert light into an energy signal, it generate an output which is proportional to light level.

Scope of the Report:

At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the Photodiode industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in the Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position. But foreign companies’ manufacturing cost is relatively high, compared with Chinese companies, the manufacturing cost is competitive disadvantage, as the Chinese Photodiode production enterprise technology continues to improve, their share in the international market is increasing, competitiveness in the international market gradually increase .

China’s Photodiode industry has developed into a national industry with certain research and production capacity, industry product mix has gradually improved, currently China has become international Photodiode large consumption country, but the production technology is relatively laggard, currently can only produce some low-end product, although the new production lines is increasing, the high-end product is still relying on import.

The worldwide market for Photodiode is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, .

This report focuses on the Photodiode in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

OSRAM

Vishay

FAIRCHILD

ROHM

Everlight

Hamamatsu

First Sensor

Kodenshi

TTE(OPTEK)

Lite-On Opto

Opto Diode

API

NJR

Moksan

Centronic

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Silicon Photodiodes

InGaAs Photodiodes

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Camera

Medical

Safety Equipment

Automotive

