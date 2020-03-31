Photo Editing Software market Is Expected To Reach 1120 million US$ by the end of 2025

Photo editing is a term that refers to the manipulation of an image. With film photography, the editing process was mostly done by physically altering the printed image with an airbrush. With the advances in digital photography, photo editing has become much more advanced. Photo editing software allows for complex adjustments to be made down to the image pixel. Photo editing can be used to enhance exposure, remove unwanted objects, retouch an image subject, and more.

Photo Editing Software is mainly used for the following applications: Individual, School and Commercial. And Commercial is the most widely used type which takes up about 52.50% of the global total in 2016.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/128378

USA is one of the largest consumption countries of Photo Editing Software in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. USA market took up about 39.30% the global market in 2016, while Europe was 25.46%, and Japan is followed with the share about 8.06%.

Adobe,DxO,CyberLink,Corel.,ON1,Meitu,Zoner,ACDSee,GIMP,Magix are the key suppliers in the global Photo Editing Software market. Top 10 took up about 66.06% of the global market in 2016. Adobe, Serif, PhaseOne, CyberLink, MacPhun, ON1, Corel, DxO Optics, which have leading technology and market position, are well-known suppliers around the world.

In 2018, the global Photo Editing Software market size was 760 million US$ and it is expected to reach 1120 million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of 4.9% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Photo Editing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Photo Editing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Adobe

DxO Optics

CyberLink

Corel

ON1

MacPhun

PhaseOne

Serif

Zoner

ACDSee Ultimate

GIMP

Pixlr

Meitu

PhotoScape

Magix

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

RAW Editing Software

Non-RAW Editing Software

Browse the full report at http://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/photo-editing-software-market

Market segment by Application, split into

Individual

School

Commercial

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Photo Editing Software status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Photo Editing Software development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Photo Editing Software are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Download Free PDF Sample Request: http://www.acutemarketreports.com/request-free-sample/128378

About Us

Acute Market Reports is the most sufficient collection of market intelligence services online. It is your only source that can fulfill all your market research requirements. We provide online reports from over 100 best publishers and upgrade our collection regularly to offer you direct online access to the world’s most comprehensive and recent database with expert perceptions on worldwide industries, products, establishments and trends. Our database consists of 200,000+ market research reports with detailed & minute market research.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Paul

Toll Free (US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Email: [email protected]

Website: http://www.acutemarketreports.com