Phosphoric Acid market set to register a 2.3% CAGR: expected to reach US$ 36580 million by 2024

Phosphoric Acid Market research report presents a comprehensive study of the Phosphoric Acid Market in Global Industry. Phosphoric acid is a weak acid with the chemical formula H3PO4. It is widely used in fertilizer electronics, food and other industry. Phosphoric acid is an inorganic mineral acid and can be referred to as phosphoric (V) acid or orthophosphoric acid. In addition to being a chemical reagent, phosphoric acid acts as rust inhibitor, dental and orthopedic etchant, flux, electrolyte, industrial etchant, dispersing agent, home cleaning product and fertilizer feedstock. Phosphate fertilizer is a major application of phosphoric acid which consumes approximately 90% of the production. Phosphoric Acid can be mainly divided into Electronic Grade, Food Grade and Tech Grade. Which Tech Grade captures about 88% of Phosphoric Acid market in 2018 according to our research.

Phosphoric Acid Market Top Key Players:

Arkema, Solvay, ICL Performance Products, Hubei Xingfa Chemicals Group, Chengxing Group, Yunphos, IFFCO, Maaden, Wengfu Group, Yuntianhua, Tongling Chemical Industry Group, Kailin Group, Hubei Xinyangfeng Fertilizer and others

Segmentation by product type:

– Electronic Grade

– Food Grade

– Tech Grade

Segmentation by application:

– Fertilizers

– Food & Beverages

– Electronics

– Others

This report also splits the market by region:

– Americas: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil

– APAC: China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia

– Europe: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain

– Middle East & Africa: Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

Research Objectives of The Report:

To study and analyse the global Phosphoric Acid market size by key regions/countries, product type and application.

To understand the structure of Phosphoric Acid market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Phosphoric Acid key players, to define, describe and analyse the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyse the Phosphoric Acid market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Phosphoric Acid submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyse competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyse their growth strategies.

Table of Contents:

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Phosphoric Acid Consumption 2014-2024

2.1.2 Phosphoric Acid Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Phosphoric Acid Segment by Type and others

