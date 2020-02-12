Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2027

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market: Overview

Need for electricity has been rising exponentially across the globe. Governments of several countries are undertaking modernization, and developing the power generation infrastructure. Phosphoric acid fuel cells is one of the most mature cell types and the first to be used commercially. Fuel cells that uses phosphoric acid solution as an electrolyte are called as phosphoric acid fuel cell. Phosphoric acid is chemically stable and it is easy to handle. Phosphoric acid fuel cell is a vital component of the power source in appliances.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market: Key Segments

The phosphoric acid fuel cell market can be segmented based on component, application, and region. Based on component, the phosphoric acid fuel cell market can be bifurcated into positive electrode and negative electrode. Positive electrodes exchange a proton in the charge-discharge reaction. This results in a small change in size, leading to a high level of mechanical stability. Negative electrode in the phosphoric acid fuel cell have an active material – hydrogen. However, it is not physically possible to utilize hydrogen directly. Therefore, hydrogen is stored in the phosphoric acid fuel cell as a metal hydride, which serves as the negative electrode. Concentration of electrolyte is the primary contributor to the resistance of phosphoric acid fuel cell. Phosphoric acid fuel cell is used in power supplies. It is installed in electronics, hybrid vehicles, and electric cars.

Manufacturers of phosphoric acid fuel cells are increasingly focusing on developing batteries with better energy efficiency and longer life. Technological advancements are emerging in order to lower the manufacturing cost of phosphoric acid fuel cells with an aim to provide environment-friendly and safe electrical solutions. The phosphoric acid fuel cell market is capital intensive. This is one of the major restraints of the market.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, Asia Pacific, especially India, China, and Japan, is investing significantly in the development of phosphoric fuel cells. These fuel cells are widely used in electric vehicles to store electricity. North America offers high potential for the phosphoric acid fuel cell market. The usage of phosphoric acid fuel cell is expected to increase in North America due to the rise in demand for electric cars and hybrid vehicles. Countries in Europe such as Germany, France, Sweden, and the U.K. are increasingly focusing on reducing the usage of crude oil in transportation. These countries are investing significantly in the development and improvement of phosphoric acid fuel cells for electric vehicles. The European Union aims to reduce global warming and promote the use phosphoric acid fuel cells. This is anticipated to lower environmental pollution. The phosphoric acid fuel cell market in Middle East & Africa is likely to expand in the near future. Countries such as Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Qatar have invested significantly in the phosphoric acid fuel cell market for the development of infrastructure. Consumers in these countries are also increasingly spending on electrical appliances. This is anticipated to boost the phosphoric acid fuel cell market in Middle East & Africa.

Phosphoric Acid Fuel Cell Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the phosphoric acid fuel cell market include Doosan Group, Fuji Electric Co., Toshiba Fuel Cell Power Systems Corporation, PAFC, ClearEdge Power (CEP), and others.