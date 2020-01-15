Phosphatidylserine Market – Positive Outlook for Industry Opportunities & Trends for Expansion in 2018-2028

Phosphatidylserine Market Opportunities

Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson diseases, dementia are few of the most widely recognized brain diseases mainly affecting people of 45 to 60+ age group. Phosphatidylserine is expected to have significant share in treating brain diseases as is essential for a healthy brain. On the basis of its health benefits, the manufacturers in the market of phosphatidylserine are expected to come with more innovative products which can have various applications in the pharmaceutical industry and dietary supplements. It is also known to protect from effects of UV radiation so it can be used for sun protection lotion, creams, and ointments in skin care products. Phosphatidylserine is known to have anti-aging properties which open new entryways for the cosmetic industry.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=61857

Market Outlook

Phosphatidylserine is the main phospholipid present in the brain which is fat soluble and helps to support the central nervous system and its health. Phosphatidylserine is highlighted and in demand for its benefits in cognitive health. It has applications in the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry. In the pharmaceutical industry, phosphatidylserine is used for treating dementia, hyperactivity and other brain-related disorders such as Alzheimer’s. Various laboratories during research and development use phosphatidylserine as one of the indicators for programmed cell death. The market for phosphatidylserine is developed and is increased in the demand as dietary supplements among health-conscious consumers. With wide health benefits and applications, the market for phosphatidylserine is expected to have healthy growth globally.

Significant Functions of Phosphatidylserine

Phosphatidylserine has various effects on the whole body but it is mainly focused on the brain and central nervous system. In the brain, if serine level drops down, the body tries to balance it by the high level of activity. As the result of the high-level activity of the brain, a stress hormone cortisol is released which is known to have negative effects, for this Phosphatidylserine functions as a cortisol blocker. Phosphatidylserine enhances memory, concentration, learning, and recalling information and is also known to support adrenal health. Phosphatidylserine is important in transmitting signals in the brain as well as in inter and intracellular system. Phosphatidylserine plays an essential role in the recognition and clearance of apoptotic cells. Phosphatidylserine serves as a pro-coagulant surface during the process of clotting and so plays an important role in process of blood coagulation. Phosphatidylserine is a therapeutic agent in preventing and treating cutaneous aging as it has anti-skin aging properties. It also protects the skin from effects of ultraviolet radiations.

On the basis of source, the phosphatidylserine market has been segmented as-

Meat

Fish

Plants

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/phosphatidylserine-market.html

Phosphatidylserine Market Regional Outlook

The market for phosphatidylserine is expected to grow more into North America and Europe regions due to increasing demands for functional foods and dietary supplements. The phosphatidylserine market is expected to get concentrated in Asia Pacific over the forecast period. Countries like China are expected to come up with production technology and is anticipated to increase its share in global market and gradually increase competiveness in the market.