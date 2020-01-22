Phosphates for Animal Feed/Nutrition Market Segmentation Detailed Study with Forecast to 2025

Feed phosphate industry size from Dicalcium phosphate should exceed USD 2.5 Billion over the projected timeframe. DCP products are added as supplements in animal food and the bioavailability of these products are much higher than other counterparts making it a valuable addition to animal food and enhancing overall industry growth. These products helps in preventing various metabolic diseases including ketosis, milk fever and hematuria which occurs in the caving period. Emerging livestock diseases has increased the need of proper nutrition in animal food which may drive the feed phosphate industry growth.

Phosphoric acid and phosphate rock are the major raw materials which are used in the manufacturing process of feed phosphate industry. The limited availability of the phosphorus in nature and sustainability issues will be a major challenge and may pose high threat for the feed phosphate industry growth.

The global Phosphates for Animal Feed/Nutrition market was xx million US$ in 2018 and is expected to xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2025.

This report studies the Phosphates for Animal Feed/Nutrition market size (value and volume) by players, regions, product types and end industries, history data 2014-2018 and forecast data 2019-2025; This report also studies the global market competition landscape, market drivers and trends, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Phosphates for Animal Feed/Nutrition in these regions, from 2014 to 2025, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

The various contributors involved in the value chain of the product include manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, and customers. The key manufacturers in this market include

Mosaic Company (US)

Phosphea (France)

Nutrien Ltd. (Canada)

OCP Group (Morocco)

Yara International ASA (Norway)

By the product type, the market is primarily split into

Dicalcium Phosphates

Monocalcium Phosphates

Mono-Dicalcium Phosphate

Tricalcium Phosphate

Defluorinated Phosphate

Others

By the end users/application, this report covers the following segments

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others

