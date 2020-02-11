Phosphate Esters Market to Make Great Impact in Near Future by 2027

Phosphate esters, popularly known as organophosphates, are esters of phosphoric acid and form the foundation of the production of many agrochemicals. Phosphate esters primarily find applications as lubricant additives. Due to their overall stability, phosphate esters also find applications in numerous industries, such as the flame retardant industry, surfactant industry, detergent industry, food industry, and in wastewater treatment.

Phosphate esters possess a competitive advantage over other ester-based fluids in terms of performance and thermal stability. The fire-resistant and anti-wear properties of phosphate esters make them a preferred choice in important applications, such as fire retardants, hydraulic systems, emulsifying agents, lubricants, hydrotropes in cleaning applications, corrosion inhibitors, anti-static agents, and wetting agents. They are also used as plasticizers, solvents, and additives. The most frequently used phosphate esters are malathion, parathion, phosmet, tetrachlorvinphos, azamethiphos, methyl parathion, diazinon, azinphos methyl, and fenitrothion.

The numerous and varied applications of phosphate esters, makes their market study imperative.

Phosphate Esters Market: Segmentation

On the basis of product type, the global phosphate esters market is segmented as follows:

Triaryl/alkyl aryl phosphate esters

Trialkyl phosphate esters

Bis phosphates

On the basis of application type, the global phosphate esters market is segmented as follows:

Lubricants

Surfactants

Pesticides

Fire Retardants

Hydraulic Fluids

Plasticizers

Paints & Coatings

Others

Phosphate Esters Market: Key Trends, Drivers

It has been observed that prominent manufacturers of phosphate esters worldwide have been focusing on strategic acquisitions and geographical expansions to increase their manufacturing strengths and capabilities, as well as to increase their penetration in regions with high growth potential considering the global phosphate ester market.