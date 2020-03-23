Phone-based Authentication Industry Competitive Status and Trend to 2025

Latest Report Available at Analytical Research Cognizance, “Global Phone-based Authentication Market” provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics and a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining industry growth.

This report focuses on the Global Phone-based Authentication Market status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Phone-based Authentication Market development in United States, Europe and China.

Phone-based authentication solutions use cellular phones such as smartphones and tablets for authentication.

The rise in use of phone-based authentication by enterprises as one of the factors that will have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

In 2017, the Global Phone-based Authentication Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

The study objectives of this report are:

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Phone-based Authentication are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

The key players covered in this study

CA Technologies

Gemalto

Shearwater Group

Symantec

VASCO Data Security International

Entrust Datacard

Deepnet Security

EZMCOM

Early Warning

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Single Factor Certification

Multifactor Certification

Market segment by Application, split into

Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI)

Payment Card Industry (PCI)

Government

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Major Points from TOC for Phone-based Authentication Market:

Chapter One: Phone-based Authentication Market Report Overview

Chapter Two: Global Phone-based Authentication Market Growth Trends

Chapter Three: Phone-based Authentication Market Share by Key Players

Chapter Four: Phone-based Authentication Market Breakdown Data by Type and Application

Chapter Five: Phone-based Authentication Market: United States

Chapter Six: Phone-based Authentication Market: Europe

Chapter Seven: Phone-based Authentication Market: China

Chapter Eight: Phone-based Authentication Market: Japan

Chapter Nine: Phone-based Authentication Market: Southeast Asia

Chapter Ten: Phone-based Authentication Market: India

Chapter Eleven: Phone-based Authentication Market: Central & South America

Chapter Twelve: Phone-based Authentication Market International Players Profiles

Chapter Thirteen: Phone-based Authentication Market Forecast 2018-2025

Chapter Fourteen: Phone-based Authentication Market Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Phone-based Authentication Market Appendix

