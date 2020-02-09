Philippines Anti-money Laundering Software Market Projected to Show Huge Growth Ahead

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Philippines Anti-money Laundering Software Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary and secondary data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by products type, status, size, trends, key players, market opportunities, application, challenges and forecast to 2023.

In 2017, the Anti-money Laundering Software market size was xx million USD in Philippines, and it will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

In Philippines market, the top players include

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

SunGard

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Tonbeller

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Ascent Technology Consulting

Cellent Finance Solutions

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Split by product types/category, covering

Transaction Monitoring Software

Currency Transaction Reporting (CTR) Software

Customer Identity Management Software

Compliance Management Software

Split by applications/end use industries, covers

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

