Phenolic Resins Market Analysis, Challenges, Top Manufacturers(Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Kolon Industries Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd. & Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc.) Overview With Forecast To 2024

The phenolic resins market can also be categorized on the basis of application into laminates, insulation, wood adhesives, molding compounds, paper impregnation, coatings, and others, where the “others” category includes abrasives, rubber adhesives, and friction materials. Traditionally, wood adhesives account for a considerable share in the global phenolic resins market.

The key factors driving the growth of the phenolic resins market are the growing demand from the construction and transportation industries and the increased demand for fire-retardant materials for automobiles and aircraft.

Phenolic resins, also known as phenol–formaldehyde resins, are synthetic polymers that are produced from the reaction of phenol or substituted phenol with formaldehyde at high temperatures. These are widely used in wood adhesives, molding compounds, and laminates.

Major manufacturers of phenolic resins are shifting their production base from developed regions such as North America and Europe to emerging economies of Southeast Asia to gain from availability of cheap raw material, low labor cost, and a vast resource pool. This is likely to translate into the development of cheaper resins and the introduction of new products in the APAC region.

Some of the major players operating in the global phenolic resins market are Chang Chun Plastics Co. Ltd., BASF SE, Kolon Industries Inc., Hitachi Chemical Co. Ltd., Momentive Specialty Chemicals Inc., Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC, Mitsui Chemicals Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Georgia Pacific Chemicals LLC, Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., DIC Corporation, and Prefere Resins.

