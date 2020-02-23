Phenolic Foam Global Market Demand, Production Growth, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Phenolic Foam Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” New Document to its Studies Database

Global Phenolic Foam market size will increase to Million US$ by 2025, from Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Phenolic Foam.

This report researches the worldwide Phenolic Foam market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Phenolic Foam breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Knauf Insulation (U.S.)

Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

Johns Manville Inc. (U.S.)

BASF SE (Germany)

Owens Corning Corporation (U.S.)

Paroc (Finland)

Saint-Gobain (France)

Beijing New Building Material (China)

Phenolic Foam Breakdown Data by Type

Hard

Soft

Others

Phenolic Foam Breakdown Data by Application

Flat Roof

Pitch Roof

Internal Wall

Others

Phenolic Foam Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Phenolic Foam Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Phenolic Foam capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Phenolic Foam manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table Of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Phenolic Foam Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Phenolic Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Hard

1.4.3 Soft

1.4.4 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Phenolic Foam Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Flat Roof

1.5.3 Pitch Roof

1.5.4 Internal Wall

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Phenolic Foam Production

2.1.1 Global Phenolic Foam Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Phenolic Foam Production 2014-2025

2.1.3 Global Phenolic Foam Capacity 2014-2025

2.1.4 Global Phenolic Foam Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Phenolic Foam Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Phenolic Foam Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

…

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Knauf Insulation (U.S.)

8.1.1 Knauf Insulation (U.S.) Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Phenolic Foam

8.1.4 Phenolic Foam Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Rockwool International A/S (Denmark)

8.2.1 Rockwool International A/S (Denmark) Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Phenolic Foam

8.2.4 Phenolic Foam Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Johns Manville Inc. (U.S.)

8.3.1 Johns Manville Inc. (U.S.) Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Phenolic Foam

8.3.4 Phenolic Foam Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 BASF SE (Germany)

8.4.1 BASF SE (Germany) Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Phenolic Foam

8.4.4 Phenolic Foam Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Owens Corning Corporation (U.S.)

8.5.1 Owens Corning Corporation (U.S.) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Phenolic Foam

8.5.4 Phenolic Foam Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

Continued…….

