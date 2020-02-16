Phase Shifters Market is driven by increase the uptake of phase shifters is the growing adoption of next-generation LTE wireless networks

The global phase shifters Market is expected to witness a healthy growth in the years to come on account of the rising demand for embedded cellular connectivity in vehicles. Better maintenance, improved navigation facilities, and improved access to infotainment systems are some of the factors which and making wireless solutions popular among drivers. Various safety features can also be availed through wireless solutions this is making them extremely popular among drivers. This in turn is creating a demand for phase shifters.

Another important factor which is expected to bolster the demand for phase shifters is the growing adoption of telematics. Telematics is adopted extensively especially in the passenger car segments since it enables the drivers to access roadside assistance as well as keep a track of the direction and know where they are heading. The need for adoption of antennas is increasing tremendously on account of the growing demand for wireless connectivity. This in turn is creating a favourable environment for the growth of the phase shifters market. Phase shifters are required for enhancing the performance of antennas.

One of the key factors which is expected to increase the uptake of phase shifters is the growing adoption of next-generation LTE wireless networks such as 3G and 4G. This trend is creating a favourable environment for the growth of the phase shifters market. Another trend which is impacting the market favourably or in a positive manner is the increasing number of commercial networks worldwide, which in turn is increasing the adoption of LTE networks. Also, the adoption of heterogeneous network which combine where is access technologies and cell types will contribute to the growth of the phase shifters market.

On the basis of application form of the global phase shifters market is segmented into military, space, and commercial. Of these, it is the space segment which is leading in the market on account of a large number of satellite launches across the globe. The green investments in space programs is boosting the number of commercial satellites in the area of weather forecasting, telecommunication, and life broadcasting which in turn will create a demand for phase shifters.

On the basis of geography, the global phase shifters Market is segmented into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Among these, it is North America which is expected to be the leading revenue generator for the phase shifters market. The growing demand for antennas in microwave devices is the major factor behind the growth of the market in North America. In addition to this the increasing demand for communication devices in vehicle do everything communication applications will also bolster the growth of the North American phase shifters market.

The global phase shifters market is extremely fragmented on account of the presence of a large number of vendors. Key players within the market are aiming to gain more market shares. The competition level in the market is expected to stiffen in the years to come. In order to gain more market shares players are also participating in consolidation activities such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures. A large number of manufacturers are expected to emerge in the Asian countries. These players are expected to provide technology-based high-quality product lines. Names of the leading players in the market are Crane Aerospace & Electronics, Mercury Systems, MACOM, Peregrine Semiconductor, and Pasternack Enterprises.