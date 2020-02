Pharmacy Retail Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2019-2023

The Qualitative research study accompanied by ORBIS RESEARCH titled on “Global Pharmacy Retail Market describing the Product / Business Scope, Overview and outlook from 2019 to 2023”. In this Research Report provides primary, secondary or History data for studies, the scope of the product and vendor briefings. The market Study is segmented by key regions which are accelerating the marketization and study is segmented by Products, Types, Status, Size, Current or Upcoming Trend, Smart Key Players, Future Opportunities, Application, Regional Demand, Challenges and Forecast to 2023.

Sample Report + All Related Graphs & Charts @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2376725

India pharmacy retail market

Pharmacy retail refers to the sale of pharmaceutical products, which include over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription drugs. Pharmacy retail stores also sell various FMCG products along with pharmaceutical products and its related services.

Advent of online pharmacy and the emergence of Ayurvedic product retailers in the Indian market is helping the market expand rapidly. Looking at the potential of this segment, several offline retailers too have started online stores in order to increase revenue.

Growing health awareness among consumers and knowledge of the additional services offered by organized players shall result in a gradual shift from unorganized pharmacies towards modern pharmacy retail outlets.

Key growth factors

o Enhancement in medical infrastructure, growth in the number of middle class households and increased penetration of health insurance highly impact the growth of the domestic pharmaceuticals sector.

o Stress, sedentary lifestyles and unhealthy food habits are the most common reasons for the increase in number of patients who suffer from lifestyle-based ailments. This will regulate medication on an ongoing basis, which in turn will make prescription-based medicines mandatory that will help in the expansion of the pharmacy retail market in India.

Threats and key players

o Pharmacy retailing is a capital intensive business proposition and its set-up involves strategic location of outlets and the margin is fixed based on the government’s stipulated prices.

o Apollo Pharmacy Private Limited, Emami Frank Ross Limited, MedPlus Health Services Private Limited, Netmeds Marketplace Limited, RWL Healthworld Limited and The Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited are some of the major players operating in the Indian pharmacy retail market.

Companies Mentioned:

1. Apollo Pharmacy Private Limited

2. Emami Frank Ross Limited

3. Global Healthline Private Limited

4. Guardian Lifecare Private Limited

5. MedPlus Health Services Private Limited

6. Muthu Pharmacy Private Limited

7. Netmeds Marketplace Limited

8. RWL Healthworld Limited

9. The Himalaya Drug Company Private Limited

10. Trust Chemists and Druggists Limited

What is covered in the report?

1. Overview of the Indian pharmacy retail market

2. Historical, current and forecasted market size data for the Indian pharmacy retail market (2017 to 2023)

3. Qualitative analysis of the Indian pharmacy retail market

4. Qualitative analysis of the major drivers and challenges affecting the market

5. Analysis of the competitive landscape and profiles of major players operating in the market

6. Key recent developments associated with the pharmacy retail market in India

Why buy?

1. Get a broad understanding of the pharmacy retail market in India, the dynamics of the market and current state of the sector

2. Strategize marketing, market-entry, market expansion and other business plans by understanding the factors driving growth in the market

3. Be informed regarding the key developments in the pharmacy retail market in India

4. Understand major competitors’ business strategies and market dynamics and respond accordingly to benefit from the market

Enquire before Buy and customization in Report @: https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/enquiry-before-buying/2376725

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report versions like North America, Middle East, South Africa, China or Asia-Pacific.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email id: [email protected]