Pharmacy Information Systems Market Global Trends Survey 2019 to 2025 and Industry Growth Report

Orbis Research has announced the addition of the “Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to store by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

In 2018, the Global Pharmacy Information Systems Market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

A Pharmacy Information System (PIS) is a digital software which records, manages, and stores data for patient’s medication and inventory of medical store.

Factors motivating the growth of this market includes increase in demand of people for better quality of healthcare services and growing adoption of cloud-based PIS across various segments of healthcare sector. High initial cost, complex technological guidelines of PIS software and privacy & data breach are major restraining factors which affect the growth of this market.

This report focuses on the global Pharmacy Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Pharmacy Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

Request a sample of this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/3194540

The key players covered in this study

Athenahealth

Cerner

BestRx

Clinical Works

Epic Systems

eClinicalWorks

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

ScriptPro

McKesson

Swisslog

Parata Systems

Carestream Health

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Web based

On-premises

Cloud based

Market segment by Application, split into

Physician offices

Hospital & pharmacy

Paramedic services

Place a Direct Purchase Order on this report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/3194540

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Pharmacy Information Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Pharmacy Information Systems development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (214) 884-6817; +912064101019

Email ID: [email protected]