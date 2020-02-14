Pharmacy Automation Market Set to Reach USD 5.38 Billion – Overview by Packaging, Labeling System, Tabletop Counter and Storage System to 2023

The global pharmacy automation market is projected to reach USD 5.38 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2017 to 2022. The market growth can be attributed to a number of factors such as the growing need to minimize medication errors, rapid decentralization of pharmacies, changing population demographics, and rising labor costs. Inpatient pharmacies segment accounted for largest share of pharmacy automation market.

Major players in pharmacy automation market were identified through secondary research and their market revenues were determined through primary & secondary research. Secondary research included study of annual & financial reports of top market players, whereas primary research included extensive interviews with key opinion leaders such as CEOs, directors, and marketing executives.

In this report, global pharmacy automation market is segmented on basis of type of product, end user, & region. Based on type of product, pharmacy automation market is segmented into automated medication dispensing systems, automated packaging and labelling systems, automated table top counters, automated medication compounding systems, automated storage and retrieval systems, and other pharmacy automation systems.

Competitive Landscape

1 Introduction

2 Vendor Dive Overview

3 Vanguards

4 Innovators

5 Emerging

6 Dynamic

7 Competitve Benchmarking

8 Analysis of Product Portfolio of Major Players in Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

9 Business Strategies Adopted By Major Players in Pharmacy Automation Systems Market

Top players in pharmacy automation market include Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Omnicell, Inc. (U.S.), Cerner Corporation (U.S.), Capsa Healthcare (U.S.), Parata Systems LLC (U.S), Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.), ScriptPro LLC (U.S.), KUKA AG (Germany), TCGRx Pharmacy Workflow Solutions (U.S.), RxSafe, LLC (U.S.), ARxIUM Inc. (U.S.) and Talyst Systems, LLC (U.S.).

The pharmacy automation market in this report is segmented by product, end users, and regions. It provides detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges). Retail pharmacies is expected to be the fastest growing end user segment in the pharmacy automation market during the forecast period.

In pharmacy automation market has percentage splits, shares, and breakdowns of the product markets were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources. All possible parameters that affect the market covered in this research study have been accounted for, viewed in extensive detail, verified through primary research, and analyzed to get the final quantitative and qualitative data.

Top-down and bottom-up approaches were used to validate size of global high-content screening market and estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets.

