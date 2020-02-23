Pharmacloud Market Exclusive Analysis Report 2019: By Prescriber360 Solutions, Amazon Web Services, IPERION, Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Okta, Inc., Hitachi Vantara, XtalPi Inc., Oracle, Cisco, SAP, Carestream, Microsoft And Others

Businesses can attain detailed insights with this Pharmacloud Market report which help them self-assuredly make decisions about their production and marketing strategies in ABC industry. It also endows with statistics on the current state of the industry and hence works as a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and investors interested in this market. It describes various parameters throughout the report which analyses the market status in detail. This whole Pharmacloud report can be mainly categorized into four main areas which are market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and research methodology.

Market Analysis: Global Pharmacloud Market

Global Pharmacloud Market is expected to grow with a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018, and the historic year of 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the prevalence in adoption of cloud computing and artificial intelligence in healthcare and pharmaceutical industry.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmacloud Market

Soham ERP Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; 8K Miles Software Services Limited; Prescriber360; Amazon Web Services, Inc.; Iperion; Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Okta, Inc.; Hitachi Vantara Corporation; XtalPi Inc.; Oracle; Cisco; SAP SE; Carestream Health and Microsoft.

Key Developments in the Market:

In July 2018, Hitachi Vantara Corporation announced that they had agreed to acquire REAN CLOUD LLC. This acquisition will help enhance the capabilities of Hitachi in providing and developing specified solutions to various industrial verticals and environments.

In June 2018, GlaxoSmithKline plc announced that they had collaborated with Cloud Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the implementation of artificial technology (AI) in improving the chances and effectiveness of drug-discovery efforts.

Market Drivers:

Cost efficiency and effectiveness in obtaining specific health records of individuals and patients

Decrease in resources utilized for the discovery and development of specific drugs resulting in highly effective and efficient business operations due to the implementation of the product; this factor is expected to act as a driver for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Concerns over theft of data and security over sensitive healthcare and personal information of individuals; these factors are expected to act as a restraint to the market growth

Primary Respondents:

Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.

Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.

Competitive Analysis: Global Pharmacloud Market

Global pharmacloud market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmacloud market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Pharmacloud Market

By Application

Monitoring, Storage, Database Management & Implementation, Analysis, Sorting & Segregation, Others



By Deployment Type

On-Premise, Cloud



By End-Users

Hospitals & Clinics, Contracted Pharmacies



By Geography

North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa



