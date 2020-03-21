Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Systems Market Prediction and Analysis Offered By New Study Throughout 2028

Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Systems Market: Overview : With a rise in number of counterfeiting cases in the pharmaceutical industry, it has now become important to have trace and track systems. A pharmaceutical track and trace systems work through notifications of action types and data matrix information that is sent from the system stakeholders to the system centre through web services. Pharmaceutical track and trace systems can help pharma companies in turning top line problems to bottom line success As due to shorter product cycle and growing buyer sophistication are concerned which is slowing the top line growth in pharmaceutical companies. Pharmaceutical track and trace systems mainly consist of Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) solutions.

The key reason for deploying pharmaceutical track and trace systems is to enhance efficiency in the channel and ensure compliance with reduced frequency of theft and counterfeit products. Various basic to complex pharmaceutical track and trace systems use technologies such as barcode, Register Transfer Levels and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID). Pharmaceutical track and trace systems include machines for printing, verifying, serialization of folding cartons, checkweigher, and labelling.

Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Systems Market: Dynamics : Counterfeiting is increasing as a major concern in the emerging markets. Rising demand for anti-counterfeiting measures in the industry is one of the major driving factor the market. The instances of pilferage and forgery are very common in most industries in emerging countries such as India and China, and are driving the growth of the pharmaceutical track and trace systems market. Pharmaceutical track and trace systems help to ensure that only authorized medical products circulate in the legal supply chain. These pharmaceutical track and trace systems provide fast and efficient management of supplies at all levels. Developments in the global pharmaceutical track and trace systems market are regulated by bodies such as European Federation of Pharmaceutical Industries, US FDA, and Associations (EFPIA). These organizations authorize the medical and pharmaceutical industry to print different identification codes on healthcare packages.

Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Systems Market: Segmentation : On the basis of technology used, the pharmaceutical track and trace systems market can be segmented into: Barcodes ( 2D Barcodes, Linear Barcodes ), Real-time Locating System (RTLS), Radio-frequency Identification (RFID) Tags;

Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Systems Market: Regional Outlook : Geographically, the global pharmaceutical track and trace systems market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, MEA, APEJ, and Japan. Among the above mentioned regions, North America accounts for a substantial share in the pharmaceutical track and trace systems market.

The dominance of the healthcare sector packaging industry is a major factor contributing to the growth of the pharmaceutical track and trace systems market in North America. Stringent government regulations to minimize forging practices is another factor attributing to the growth of pharmaceutical track and trace systems market in the region. APEJ is anticipated to grow at a significant rate over the forecast period, owing to the rapid industrialization and abundance of pharmaceutical industries in the region. Overall, the global pharmaceutical track and trace systems market is anticipated to register a healthy CAGR over the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Systems Market: Key Players : Some of the key players in the pharmaceutical track and trace systems market are as follows: Marchesini Group S.p.A., Weber Marking Systems GmbH., Pester Pac Automation, Siemens AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Werum IT Solutions GmbH, Uhlmann Packaging Systems LP; Many unrecognized and local players are expected to contribute to the global pharmaceutical track and trace systems market during the forecast period.

Pharmaceutical Track and Trace Systems Market: Key Developments : Manufacturers of pharmaceutical track and trace systems are expanding through organic and inorganic methods. For instance, in 2017, Grifols Inc. had two track & trace systems in place for the serialization and aggregation of hemo derivative products. One of which is implemented in the production plants for serialization and aggregation of albumin for the Chinese market and the other is implemented in GWWO’s Ireland production plant.

