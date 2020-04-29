Pharmaceutical Robots Market Insights, Business Intelligence With ABB, KUKA AG, DENSO, Krones AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Universal Robots A/S, Kawasaki Robotics GmbH, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Kawasaki Heavy Industries And More

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 82.85 million to an estimated value of USD 227.36 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of robots for increased packaging efficiency.

Get Free Sample of This Market Information: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-robots-market

Automated machines are widely used in pharmaceutical industry so that work can be done faster and quicker. These machines provide accurate and precise results with zero rates of error. Pharmaceutical robots are very useful in packaging and transferring of materials like diagnostics kits and essays. These machines also assist the drug manufacturer in research activities related to drug discovery, development and inspection.

Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmaceutical robots market are

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd

FANUC CORPORATION

KUKA AG

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

ABB

DENSO CORPORATION

Seiko Epson Corporation

Marchesini Group S.p.A.

Universal Robots

YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.

SHIBUYA CORPORATION

Krones AG

Remtec Automation, LLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for personalized packaging among consumer is driving market

Rising awareness of robotic system in pharmaceutical industry.

Market Restraints:

Increasing investment cost is restraining market.

Lack of skilled and trained professional is another major factor restraining the growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, UAE announced the launch of their first robot pharmacy that will prescribe the medication just in click of the button. It can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than a minute and it will be paper free process as the robot will save automatically as soon as doctor documents it automatically.

In October 2018, OMRON Corp. has announced the launch of TM series collaborative robot family in 40 countries to provide them moderate working environment. . This machine will have some common solutions like picking, packing, and screw driving. OMRON will also release a “mobile-compatible” model which can convert into LD series autonomous mobile robots.

Get TOC of Full Report: https://databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-robots-market

Global pharmaceutical robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market

By Type Traditional Robots

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Delta/Parallel Robots

Cartesian Robots

Other Robots Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots

By Applications Picking and Packaging Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs Laboratory Applications

By End- User Pharmaceutical companies Research laboratories

By Geography North America



Canada

Mexico South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Turkey

Belgium

Netherlands

Switzerland

Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

South Korea

India

Australia

Singapore

Thailand

Malaysia

Indonesia

Philippines

Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Egypt

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Want Full Report? Enquire Here: http://databridgemarketresearch.com/inquire-before-buying/?dbmr=global-pharmaceutical-robots-market

About Us

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with an unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. For Customization and Getting Discount on Report by emailing [email protected] . We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.



Contact Us

Data Bridge Market Research

Toll Free: +1-888-387-2818

Mail: [email protected]

http://databridgemarketresearch.com