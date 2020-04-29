Pharmaceutical Robots Market Insights, Business Intelligence With ABB, KUKA AG, DENSO, Krones AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Universal Robots A/S, Kawasaki Robotics GmbH, Marchesini Group S.p.A., Kawasaki Heavy Industries And More

Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 82.85 million to an estimated value of USD 227.36 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 13.45% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing demand of robots for increased packaging efficiency.
Automated machines are widely used in pharmaceutical industry so that work can be done faster and quicker. These machines provide accurate and precise results with zero rates of error. Pharmaceutical robots are very useful in packaging and transferring of materials like diagnostics kits and essays. These machines also assist the drug manufacturer in research activities related to drug discovery, development and inspection.
Key Market Competitors: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market
Few of the major competitors currently working in the pharmaceutical robots market are
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd
- FANUC CORPORATION
- KUKA AG
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- ABB
- DENSO CORPORATION
- Seiko Epson Corporation
- Marchesini Group S.p.A.
- Universal Robots
- YASKAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION.
- SHIBUYA CORPORATION
- Krones AG
- Remtec Automation, LLC
- Robert Bosch GmbH
Market Drivers:
- Increasing demand for personalized packaging among consumer is driving market
- Rising awareness of robotic system in pharmaceutical industry.
Market Restraints:
- Increasing investment cost is restraining market.
- Lack of skilled and trained professional is another major factor restraining the growth.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In January 2017, UAE announced the launch of their first robot pharmacy that will prescribe the medication just in click of the button. It can dispense up to 12 prescriptions in less than a minute and it will be paper free process as the robot will save automatically as soon as doctor documents it automatically.
- In October 2018, OMRON Corp. has announced the launch of TM series collaborative robot family in 40 countries to provide them moderate working environment. . This machine will have some common solutions like picking, packing, and screw driving. OMRON will also release a “mobile-compatible” model which can convert into LD series autonomous mobile robots.
Global pharmaceutical robots market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pharmaceutical robots market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Robots Market
- By Type
- Traditional Robots
- Articulated Robots
- SCARA Robots
- Delta/Parallel Robots
- Cartesian Robots
- Other Robots
- Collaborative Pharmaceutical Robots
- By Applications
- Picking and Packaging
- Inspection of Pharmaceutical Drugs
- Laboratory Applications
- By End- User
- Pharmaceutical companies
- Research laboratories
- By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
