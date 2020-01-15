Pharmaceutical Products and CMO Market to Expand at a Modest CAGR of 9.3% from 2016 to 2024

LATAM Pharmaceutical Products and CMO Market: Snapshot

Latin America has a fast growing healthcare sector and the pharmaceutical industry in the region is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. The growth of the pharmaceutical products and CMO market in LATAM is attributed to high foreign investment, a rising geriatric population, an improving regulatory environment, and an increase in trade agreements with other countries such as the U.S., Canada, Japan, and several countries in Europe.

Most pharmaceutical companies in LATAM are gradually outsourcing manufacturing activities to contract manufacturers in order to achieve cost efficiency, quality, capacity, and time to market. It is also being done to obtain expertise in a particular business category such as API manufacturing and packaging, which is not available in-house. According to Transparency Market Research, the pharmaceutical products and CMO market in Latin America is expected to grow from a value of US$127.9 bn in 2015 and to US$286.2 bn by 2024 at a strong CAGR of 9.3% therein.

TMR Reports Rising Demand for API and Ingredients in LATAM

Based on product type, the pharmaceutical products and CMO market comprises API and ingredients, finished dosage form, and pharmaceutical packaging.

The finished dosage form segment led the pharmaceutical products market in Latin America, accounting for a share of approximately 85% in 2015. This product form is an integral part of formulation and analytical research, clinical pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics and as a result holds a significant share in the LATAM market. However, the API and ingredients segment is projected to expand at a high growth rate due to rising demand for APIs in the region and establishment of major multinational companies.

On the other hand, the API and ingredients segment dominated the CMO market in Latin America, accounting for a share of approximately 60% in 2015. The increasing demand for cost saving and efficiency is boosting this segment. The finished dosage form segment of the CMO market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period.

