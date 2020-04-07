Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market “Estimated to Reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2023” in New Research

The Global Pharmaceutical Processing Seals market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team.

Top Key Players in the “Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market” include are

Trelleborg AB (Sweden)

Freudenberg Group (Germany)

Flowserve Corporation (US)

James Walker (UK)

Parker Hannifin Corporation (US)

Saint-Gobain S.A. (France)

Garlock (US)

John Crane (US)

IDEX Corporation (US)

Morgan Advanced Materials PLC (UK)

The Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market is estimated to be US$ 1.8 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 2.4 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.0%. Manufacturing equipment is the major application of pharmaceutical processing seals. Capacity expansion and constant innovation in the pharmaceutical industry are expected to drive the demand for pharmaceutical processing seals. North America is the major consumer of pharmaceutical manufacturing equipment; the presence of strong healthcare sector in the region is driving the pharmaceutical industry and thus, boosting the market for pharmaceutical processing seals.

“O-rings accounted for the largest market share in pharmaceutical processing seals market.”

O-rings accounted for the largest market share in the pharmaceutical processing seals market. O-rings are used in pharmaceutical equipment used during the manufacturing of pharmaceutical drugs. The increasing demand for pharmaceutical processing seals is driven by the growth of the pharmaceutical manufacturing sector. The factors contributing to the growth of pharmaceutical sector, globally are increasing incidences of chronic diseases and lifestyle diseases, growing elderly population, and improved healthcare system.

“Silicone is the fastest-growing material for pharmaceutical processing seals.”

Silicone is estimated to be the fastest-growing material for pharmaceutical processing seals between 2018 and 2023. Silicone is preferred in the pharmaceutical industry due to its properties such as flexibility and stability in extreme pressure and temperature conditions, chemical inertness, and minimal bacterial growth. Silicone is the apt material for pharmaceutical processing seals used in pharmaceutical equipment when purity and cleanliness is highly concerned.

“North America is the largest market for pharmaceutical processing seals.”

North America was the largest market for pharmaceutical processing seals in 2017, owing to the presence of strong and developed pharmaceutical industry in the region. North America consists of some of the major pharmaceutical markets of the world, such as the US and Mexico. The huge production of pharmaceutical drugs in the region has boosted the pharmaceutical equipment market which has increased the demand for pharmaceutical processing seals. Factors contributing to the increased pharmaceutical production in the region are huge demand for generic and biosimilar drugs, huge healthcare expenditure, increasing elderly population, and growing incidence of lifestyle diseases.

Research Coverage:

The Pharmaceutical Processing Seals Market has been segment based on type, material, application, and region. This report covers the pharmaceutical processing seals market and forecasts its market size till 2023. It also provides detailed information on company profiles and competitive strategies adopted by the key players to strengthen their position in the pharmaceutical processing seals market. The report also provides insights into the driving and restraining factors in the pharmaceutical processing seals market along with opportunities and challenges across the market.

