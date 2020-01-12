Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

With advancements in technology and growth in the pharmaceutical industry, the demand for pharmaceutical packaging solutions has risen considerably in recent years. This growth in the global pharmaceutical packaging market is also driven by the rise in personal income and increase in public awareness about the benefits of a healthy lifestyle.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global pharmaceutical packaging market are Amcor Group GmbH, CCL Industries Inc., Ball Corporation, Gerresheimer AG, SCHOTT AG, AptarGroup Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., IntraPac International LLC, Wihuri Group, and Sonoco Products Company.

On basis of type, the pharmaceutical packaging market is categorized into plastic bottles, blister packs, and vials. Among these, plastic bottles occupy a significant share in the market, as they are lightweight, less prone to breakage, and easy to manufacture. Furthermore, these bottles help protect the drugs in extreme weather conditions, such as rain and snow.

The study provides the historical as well the forecast market size data for various countries, including the U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa.

