Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market Projected to be Resilient During 2025

Packaging provides safety to pharmaceutical products and plays an important role in preventing contamination and microbial growth throughout the shelf life of the products. Pharmaceutical packaging equipment ensures high quality of pharmaceutical products and safety of the packaging. With advancement in packaging techniques, modern pharmaceutical packaging equipment are becoming more flexible, automated and integrated compared to conventional packaging systems.

Market dynamics include market drivers, restraints and opportunities and an exhaustive analysis of these factors are included in the report. Market dynamics are the distinct factors which influence the growth of the market and thus help to analyze the current trends in the global market. Therefore, the report provides a comprehensive study of the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market and also offers the forecast of the market for the period from 2017-2025.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market has been exhaustively covered under the scope of the report. Furthermore, the different business strategies which have been adopted by the leading players in the global market have been included in this report. In order to provide a detailed insight into the market dynamics of global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, the drivers and restraints affecting the industry are included in the study. Furthermore, market attractiveness analysis has also been provided in the report.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Trends and Opportunities

The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market is primarily driven by rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, stringent government regulations, standards, and demand for integrated packaging technologies.Furthermore, increasing demand from developing countries is likely to create growth opportunity for the global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market in the future. However, implementation of revamped packaging techniques is expected to hinder the growth of the market throughout the forecast period.

Currently, due to the rapid growth in the pharmaceutical industry, there has been a surge in development of numerous advanced pharmaceutical packaging equipment with better reliability, tolerance limit and line speed. Moreover, rising need for patient compliance, quality norms, and anti-counterfeiting measures have significantly increased the production of innovative packaging lines, such as bottle filling and capping, cartoning, ointment, blister and tablet packaging among others.

Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Equipment Market: Key Segments

The global pharmaceutical packaging equipment market, by product types is divided broadly into three major segments, which include solids packaging equipment, semi-solids packaging equipment and liquids packaging equipment. The solid packaging equipment has been further segmented into tablet packaging equipment, capsule packaging equipment and powder packaging equipment.The semi sold packaging equipment market has been further segmented into cream packaging equipment and ointment packaging equipment.

The liquid packaging equipment segment has been segmented into eye/ ear drop packaging equipment, aerosol packaging equipment and syrup packaging equipment.The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market by package type has been segmented into primary packaging equipment and secondary packaging equipment. The primary packaging equipment segment has been further segmented into aseptic filling and sealing equipment, bottle filling and capping equipment, blister packaging equipment, soft tube filling and sealing equipment, sachet packaging equipment and others.

The secondary packaging equipment has been further segmented into cartoning equipment, case packaging equipment, wrapping equipment and others.The pharmaceutical packaging equipment market by geography has been broadly segmented into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. The market for pharmaceutical packaging equipment has been provided in (USD million) in terms of revenue as well as the CAGR for the forecast period of 2017 to 2025.

Companies Mentioned in Report

Some of the leading players in the market are IMA S.P.A., Korber A.G., Marchesini Group Spa, Mg2 S.R.L., Multivac Group, Bausch and Strobel Maschinenfabrik Ilshofen GmbHCo. Kg, Optima Packaging Group GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Romaco Pharmatechnik GmbH and Uhlmann Group.

