Pharmaceutical Membrane Technology Market by Product, Technology, Application and Forecast by 2024

Globally, the pharmaceutical membrane technology market is projected to showcase notable growth during the forecast period, mainly due to increasing pharmaceutical production, rising research and development (R&D) activities, and growing demand for generic drugs in the developing nations.

Based on product, the pharmaceutical membrane technology market is sub-segmented into coated cellulose acetate, nylon, mixed cellulose ester (MCE) membrane filters, polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) membrane, polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) membrane, and other membrane filters. Of these, MCE membrane filters hold the largest share in the global market, as they are biologically inert and most commonly used in analytical and research applications.

North America is expected to be the largest contributor in the global pharmaceutical membrane technology industry in the coming years, owing to the presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and rising spending on R&D activities in the region.

According to a report published by the Indian Brand Equity Foundation (IBEF), the Indian pharmaceutical sector accounted for around 2.4% of the global pharmaceutical industry in terms of value and 10% in terms of volume in 2016. Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% over 2015-2020, and is expected to attain a value of $55 billion over 2008-2020. Additionally, India has become a major destination for generic drug manufacturing and manufactures over 60,000 generic brands across 60 therapeutic categories, which further propels the growth of the pharmaceutical membrane technology market.

Some of the key players operating in the pharmaceutical membrane technology market include Merck KGaA, Sartorius AG, General Electric Company, 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, Lenntech BV, Koch Membrane Systems Inc., and Graver technologies LLC.

