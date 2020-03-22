Pharmaceutical Logistics Market by Type, Product, Regions, Application and Forecasts to 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmaceutical Logistics market will register a 9.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1458100 million by 2024, from US$ 859900 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Pharmaceutical Logistics business.

Pharmaceutical Logistics is the logistics of pharmaceuticals, medical and surgical supplies, medical devices and equipment, and other products needed to support doctors, nurses, and other health and dental care providers. Because it’s final customers are responsible for the lives and health of their patients, medical logistics is unique in that it seeks to optimize effectiveness rather than efficiency. Medical logistics functions comprise an important part of the health care system: after staff costs, medical supplies are the single most expensive component of health care. To drive costs out of the health-care sector, medical logistics providers are adopting supply chain management theories.

The classification of Pharmaceutical Logistics includes Non-cold Chain Logistics and Cold Chain Logistics. The proportion of Non-cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 93.5%, and the proportion of Cold Chain Logistics in 2016 is about 6.5%.

Pharmaceutical Logistics are application in Bio Pharma, Chemical Pharma and Specially Pharma. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Chemical Pharma, and the market share of that is about 67.6 % in 2016.

The way of transport for Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, Shipping and Air Transport. The most of Pharmaceutical Logistics is Ground Transportation, and the market share of that is about 45.1 % in 2016.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: World Courier, SF Express, Panalpina, CEVA, Agility, DSV, Kerry Logistics, Kuehne + Nagel, UPS, DB Group, FedEx, Nippon Express, CH Robinson, VersaCold, Marken, Deutsche Post DHL and Air Canada Cargo.

This study considers the Pharmaceutical Logistics value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Cold Chain Logistics

Non-cold Chain Logistics

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019

Bio Pharma

Chemical Pharma

Specially Pharma

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Logistics consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Logistics market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Logistics manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical Logistics with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Pharmaceutical Logistics submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

