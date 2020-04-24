Pharmaceutical Lactose Market Regulations and Competitive Landscape Outlook to 2028

Market Outlook for the Pharmaceutical Lactose Market

Pharmaceutical lactose is a clear, colorless, inert, and highly-pure form of lactose which is used in the pharmaceutical industry. Lactose is a naturally-occurring compound in the milk of mammals in the form of simple sugar or carbohydrates, also called as milk sugar. Pharmaceutical lactose is derived during the whey concentration process of bovine milk. Pharmaceutical lactose depending on the temperature used during production, could be either monohydrate crystalline or anhydrous crystalline. Pharmaceutical lactose has been used widely as an excipient in the formulation of tablets and capsules in the pharmaceutical industry since the 1900s. Pharmaceutical lactose can be used for both dry and wet granulation processes. Most widely-used pharmaceutical lactose in the pharmaceutical formulation is crystalline α-lactose monohydrate.

Pharmaceutical Lactose Market: GRAS Status and the Acceptance from Government Bodies

The demand for pharmaceutical lactose is driven mainly by the growing pharmaceutical industry. With an increase in population and usage of pharmaceuticals in developing economies, the pharmaceutical industry is growing at a rapid rate. With an increase in the pharmaceutical industry, pharmaceutical ingredients are in high demand.

The approval from several government organizations for the use of pharmaceutical lactose in the formulation of capsules, tablets, dry powders, and inhalers due to the chemical and physical stability of the lactose is another main driver for the market. Pharmaceutical lactose has GRAS status and is included in the FDA Inactive Ingredient Database. Moreover, pharmaceutical lactose is included in the non-parenteral and parenteral medicines licensed in the UK. Due to these acceptations from the FDA and the UK Government, the use of pharmaceutical lactose is likely to increase.

Pharmaceutical lactose is an all-natural product which has low hygroscopicity, water solubility, compatibility with active ingredients and other excipients, bland taste, as well as excellent physical and chemical stability. These properties of pharmaceutical lactose make it an excellent choice for the pharmaceutical manufacturer.

The use of pharmaceutical lactose in the pharmaceuticals is mainly restrained due to the origin of the product when considering the vegan customers, as the product is mainly derived from bovine milk. The market for pharmaceutical lactose is threatened by other available excipients that are made from plant-based ingredients. Most common pharmaceutical excipients are starch, cellulose, and alginates.

Pharmaceutical Lactose Market: Segmentation

Pharmaceutical lactose market segmentation by product type:

Crystalline Monohydrate Lactose

Inhalation Lactose

Granulated Lactose

Spray-dried Lactose

Pharmaceutical lactose market segmentation by application:

Carriers

Binders

Diluents

Filling Agents

Global Pharmaceutical Lactose Market: Key players

Merck KGaA, Meggle AG, Kerry Inc., Amor Pharma, BASF SE, DFE Pharma, Davisco Foods International, The Lactose Company of New Zealand Limited, AIP Pharmaceuticals, Norvatis AG, Bayer AG, ALPAVIT, Abbott Laboratories, etc. are some of the key players in the global pharmaceutical lactose market.

Global Pharmaceutical Lactose Market: Key Developments

On March 6, 2018, Kerry Biofunctional Ingredients, Inc. announced that the company will acquire the Pharmaceutical Lactose business of Foremost Farms USA Cooperative based in Wisconsin with the strategy to compete in the pharmaceutical business by combining the manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products under one ownership.

On July 2014, Agropur Dairy Cooperative Canada’s largest dairy company announced that it has successfully acquired Davisco Foods International, a US-based cheese and dairy ingredients company. With this acquisition, the company is aiming to expand its business in the US dairy industry.

Global Pharmaceutical Lactose Market: Opportunity

The pharmaceutical lactose market is expected to have tremendous opportunity owing to the increased demand from the growing population in the Asian countries such as China and India. Moreover, healthcare expenditure is increasing because of a rise in GDP and per capita consumption of these countries. Also, due to the rapidly increasing pharmaceutical industrialization in developing economies such as Brazil, China, India, Thailand, and Ethiopia, the market for pharmaceutical lactose industry is expected to show an increment. Currently, the European region is likely to occupy a major share of the pharmaceutical lactose market while the Asia Pacific region is expected to show good growth rate in the pharmaceutical lactose market.

