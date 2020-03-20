MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market Growth opportunities, Trends, Industry Analysis ” to its database.

Pharmaceutical intermediates are the chemical compounds that are the building blocks used in the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. Pharmaceutical intermediates are produced during the process of manufacturing or synthesis of active pharmaceutical ingredients. These pharmaceutical intermediates further undergo molecular changes and processing before becoming an active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Drivers and Restraints

Pharmaceutical intermediates market is very dynamic market. Pharmaceutical industry is one of the fastest growing industry and since, the pharmaceutical intermediates are building blocks of APIs so with the growth of industry, pharmaceutical intermediates market is also expected to grow. Over the past few years there has been a major shift towards the research and with the growth in the research industry, pharmaceutical intermediate market is also expected to show a significant growth. Increasing economic pressure as well increasing regulatory barriers are expected to stall the growth of pharmaceutical intermediates market.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Segmentation

The global pharmaceutical intermediates market can be segmented on the basis of structure building block, end user and region.

On the basis of structure building blocks the global pharmaceutical intermediates market can be segmented into:

Chiral Building Blocks

Achiral Building Blocks

On the basis of end users the global pharmaceutical intermediates market can be segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Research Labs

Contract Manufacturing Organizations

Other Industries

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Overview

Global pharmaceutical intermediates market is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period. Greater production of active pharmaceutical ingredients are expected to enhance the demand of pharmaceutical intermediates. Prevalence of life style disease is increasing and along with that geriatric population is also increasing that is vulnerable to disease. With the increase in prevalence of disease, requirement of drug will increase along with increasing the market of pharmaceutical intermediates. Patent expiration is also one of the key factor driving the overall growth of the generics drug market. Thus, increasing generic drug is expected to fuel the production of active pharmaceutical ingredients which in turn is expected to fuel the growth of pharmaceutical intermediates market. Pharmaceutical intermediates market is dominated by pharmaceutical companies and is expected to continue to be dominated by pharmaceutical companies over the forecast period. Increase in the research in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the growth for the research labs.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Region Wise Outlook

Geographically, the global pharmaceutical intermediates market can be segmented into: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. North America is biggest and most attractive market for the pharmaceutical ingredients market due to the presence of major pharmaceutical companies and better infrastructure. North America is expected to continue to dominate the global pharmaceutical intermediates market over the forecast period. Asia Pacific is expected to be fastest growing pharmaceutical intermediates market due to presence of large number of contract manufacturing organization in the region. Asia Pacific region is dominated by the China and Japan who among biggest pharmaceutical market. Other regions such as Latin America is also expected to show a significant growth in the pharmaceutical intermediates market due to increasing consumption of pharmaceutical products.

Pharmaceutical Intermediates Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the global pharmaceutical intermediates market are, Aceto Corporation, Easter Chemical Corporation, BASF SE, Midas Pharma GmbH, A.R. Life Sciences Private Limited, Lianhetech, Dishman Group, Codexis, Cycle Pharma Chem, Sanofi Winthrop Industries, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Dextra Laboratories Limited, Chemcon Specialty Chemical Pvt. Ltd., and ZCL Chemical Ltd. These companies are majorly focusing on collaboration and merges & acquisition strategies to increase their market shares and expand into new regions and specialty. Majority of the pharmaceutical companies are focusing on outsourcing pharmaceutical intermediates from contract manufacturing organizations to reduce the cost.

