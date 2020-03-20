Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Risisng Strong demand for sodium chloride with Top Competitors Cargill, Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. Dominionsalt, SSP Pvt Limited., Gulkas Pharma Pvt.Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. PBR, among others

The report Describes by size, industry status, scope and Demand forecast, competition landscape and growth opportunity. This research report categorizes the Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market by companies, region, type and end-use industry.

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market is expected to reach in terms of volume 1023 KT by 2025, from 604.30 KT in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015 & 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Statistical Overview Report 2018 gives an outstanding tool for market Survey, openings, and vital key and strategic basic leadership. This report perceives that in this quickly advancing and competitive scenario by up-coming data on the basis of research execution and settled on basic choices for development and benefit. It gives data on Latest trends and advancements and sheds light on various sectors, limitations and advancements, and on the evolving structure of the market.

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Competitive Analysis:

The global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Global Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride Market Major Competitors/Players:

Some of the major players operating in the global pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market are:-

AkzoNobel Sanal Pharma,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT,

Dominion Salt Salinen Austria Aktiengesellschaft ,

Cargill,

Incorporated., Sudsalz , Cheetham Salt and hubpak, Hebei Huachen Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd. Dominionsalt, SSP Pvt Limited., Gulkas Pharma Pvt.Ltd., Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp. PBR, among others.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride market in the next 8 years. Pharmaceutical Grade Sodium Chloride is basically used in peritoneal dialysis, mechanical cleansing solutions, ORS (Oral Rehydration Salts) and others. According to the Centre for Diseases Control and prevention, in 2012, 117 million people in the world suffering from chronic health conditions and seven of the top 10 causes of death in 2014 were chronic diseases. Due to rise in the chronic disease across the wold will increase the demand for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride.

Pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride is widely used in injections, oral rehydration salt (ORS), haemodialysis, peritoneal dialysis and others. Out of these applications, pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride is majorly used in ORS, for instance according to WHO (world health organisation), in 2017 due to use of ORS (oral rehydration salts), mortality rate for children suffering from diarrhoea has decreased from 5 million to 1.3 million deaths annually. So, the increased usage of ORS across the globe will push the demand for pharmaceutical grade sodium chloride in the future.

