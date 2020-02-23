Pharmaceutical Excipients Market worth 8.53 Billion USD till 2023 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Global Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Pharmaceutical Excipients Market spread across 273 pages, profiling 13 companies and supported with tables and figures are available in this research report.

The Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is expected to reach US$ 8.53 Billion by 2023 from US$ 6.40 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.9%. Get Here Free Sample Research Report of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market at https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=269819 .

Most Popular Companies in the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market include are Dow DuPont (US), Ashland (US), BASF (Germany), Roquette (France), Evonik (Germany), Associated British Foods (UK), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), Lubrizol (US), Croda (UK), Innophous Holdings (US), Kerry Group (Ireland), WACKER CHEMIE (Germany), Signet (India).

“The lubricants and glidants segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.”

On the Basis of Functionality, the pharmaceutical excipients market is segmented into fillers & diluents, binders, suspending& viscosity agents, flavoring agents & sweeteners, coating agents, colorants, disintegrants, lubricants & glidants, preservatives, emulsifying agents, and other functionalities. The lubricants & glidants segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

“APAC to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Geographically, the Pharmaceutical Excipients Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2017, Europe commanded a major share of the pharmaceutical excipients market. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The significant growth of the Asia Pacific market is mainly attributed to the low labor and manufacturing costs in China and India, cost-effective outsource manufacturing processes, increasing generic drug manufacturers, and less stringent regulations.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–22%

– Tier 1: 45%, Tier 2–33%, and Tier 3–22% By Designation – C Level: 43%, Director Level: 38%, and Others: 19%

– C Level: 43%, Director Level: 38%, and Others: 19% By Region – North America: 41%, Europe: 30%, Asia Pacific: 23%, and Rest of the World: 6%\

Report Highlights:

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape for market players

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-specific challenges)

To track and analyze competitive developments such as mergers and acquisitions; new product launches; expansions; collaborations and agreements; and R&D activities of the leading players in the global market

To forecast the size of the market, in five main regions (along with countries)—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Target Audience for Pharmaceutical Excipients Market: Distributors and suppliers of pharmaceutical excipients, Pharmaceutical excipient manufacturers, Research and development (R&D) companies, Drug manufacturers, Pharmaceutical/medical associations, Drug suppliers and distributors.

Competitive Landscape of Pharmaceutical Excipients Market

1 Overview

2 Market Share Analysis

2.1 Market Share Analysis: Global

2.2 Market Share Analysis: North America

2.3 Market Share Analysis: Europe

2.4 Market Share Analysis: Asia Pacific

3 Competitive Situation and Trends

3.1 Expansions

3.2 Acquisitions

3.3 Product Launches

3.4 Other Strategies

