Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract market will register a 6.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 97680 million by 2025, from $ 75530 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract market by type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing and Contract value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Catalent

Nipro Corp

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Boehringer Ingelheim

Fareva

Lonza

AbbVie

Recipharm

Baxter

Aenova

Mylan

Zhejiang Hisun

Dr. Reddy’s

Sopharma

Shandong Xinhua

Vetter

Jubilant

Piramal

Famar

Zhejiang Huahai

Market Segment by Type, covers

Oral

Injectable

API

Other

The proportion of API Manufacturing in 2018 is about 73%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2014 to 2018. However, the Injectable segment is the fastest growing segment.

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

The most proportion of pharmaceutical contract manufacturing & contract is used for Large Enterprise, and the proportion in 2018 is 60%.

