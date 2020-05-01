Pharma Blisters Packaging Perceive Robust Expansion by 2017-2027

Packaging products such as blisters and the materials used to manufacture them play a key role in pharmaceuticals industry in terms of product stability. Characteristics of blisters materials in eliminating the chances of bio-reactivity within the pharmaceutical ingredients elevates their end-use in the pharmaceuticals industry. Tablets and pills, which represent the most common form of pharmaceuticals, are being served across the globe in blister packs. The predominance of blister processes in the pharmaceutical packaging applications continues to drive the growth of the global pharma blisters packaging market. Limitations of sachets and other packaging format further adds the utilization of blister packs in the packaging of pharmaceuticals.

In a recent forecast study and market analysis report by Fact.MR, the global market for pharma blisters packaging is assessed to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% in terms of volume during the forecast period 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global pharma blisters packaging market is pegged to touch a valuation of US$ 5 Bn.

5 Highlights from Fact.MR’s Forecast

In 2017, around 738 thousand tons of carded blister packs have been sold in the global pharmaceuticals industry. However, the report estimates that the demand for carded packs will dwindle in the global pharma blisters packaging market towards the end of the forecast period. Meanwhile, clamshell blister packs will represent the fastest-selling product in the global pharma blisters packaging market, reflecting a volume CAGR of 6% over the forecast period.

Through 2026, thermoforming technology will be predominantly used in the production of blister packages for pharmaceutical products. The report estimates that by the end of 2026, nearly 1,290 thousand tons of thermoformed blisters will be sold across the global pharma blisters packaging market. Cold forming technology will also gain traction in the global pharma blisters packaging market, and will register a robust volume CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.

By the end of 2026, high-density polyethylene (HDPE) and aluminum will represent the two widely-used materials for pharma blisters packaging. Nevertheless, polyethylene terephthalate will register highest use as a key materials for manufacturing blister packs.

In 2018 and beyond, tablets will be the largest application in the global pharma blisters packaging market. By the end of 2026, more than 1,000 thousand tons of pharma blisters packaging products will be used in tablets applications across the globe. The report also estimates that throughout the forecast period, over 50% of the global pharma blisters packaging market volumes will be used in tablets applications.

In terms of regions, North America is pegged to represent the largest market for pharma blisters packaging, accounting for the fastest expansion at a volume CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period. The report also estimates that Europe’s pharma blisters packaging market will expand robustly, accounting for approximately one-fourth share of global market volumes over the forecast period.

The report has also provided a detailed profiling of key market players. Companies namely, Bemis Company, Inc., Amcor Limited, Sonoco Products Company, Constantia Flexibles GmbH, Winpak Ltd., Rohrer Corporation, Display Pack, Inc., West Rock Company, Honeywell International, Inc., and ACG Pharmapack Pvt. Ltd. are expected to remain active in the expansion of the global pharma blisters packaging market through 2026. Several companies are expected to redesign dimension of blisters in order to cater to the changing sizes of pharmaceutical products. Moreover, informative labels and less-bioreactive materials used in the production of blisters will continue to remain as a key influential trend in the global pharma blisters packaging manufacturing landscape.

To deliver a seamless understanding of the Pharma Blisters Packaging market, the report is divided into 18 sophisticated chapters whose snapshots are provided below.

Chapter 1 – Executive Summary

The report commences with the chapter of the executive summary which delivers brief yet affluent information of the Pharma Blisters Packaging market. The chapter includes discussion on the market overview, market analysis and market recommendations regarding the Pharma Blisters Packaging market derived based on Fact.MR’s proprietary wheel of fortune.

Chapter 2 – Market Introduction

In the market introduction chapter, the Pharma Blisters Packaging market is introduced along with the

market segmentation in the form of market taxonomy. The chapter also introduces the Pharma Blisters Packaging in the market definition section.

Chapter 3 – Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Background

In this chapter, macroeconomic factors, market dynamics, a complete value chain and pricing

analysis with regard to Pharma Blisters Packaging market is elaborately discussed. Discussion on the

market drivers, restraints, trends and opportunities and their impact on the market forecast is also

covered in this chapter.

Chapter 4 – Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026

This chapter provides the Pharma Blisters Packaging market size in terms of market volume and value

during the forecast period. Market analysis based on absolute $ opportunity and y-o-y growth of the Pharma Blisters Packaging market is also covered in this chapter.

Chapter 5 – Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026,

By System Type Based on system types in the Pharma Blisters Packaging market, the chapter elaborates market size of individual systems and analysis by system types and summary of this section is covered in the chapter.

Chapter 6 – Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Application

Based on applications, Market size of individual applications, their market attractiveness analysis and summary are also covered.

Chapter 7 – Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By End User

This chapter elaborates the segmentation of the Pharma Blisters Packaging market based on end users

including independent end users, Market attractive analysis by end users is also discussed to fathom relative lucrativeness of different end users of the Pharma Blisters Packaging market.

Chapter 8 – Global Pharma Blisters Packaging Market Analysis 2013–2017 and Forecast 2018–2026, By Region

With the geographical perspective, the Pharma Blisters Packaging market is analyzed on a total of seven regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, South East Asia & Pacific, Middle East & Africa, China and Japan. Historical data and prevailing trends in the Pharma Blisters Packaging market and their influence on the global market performance is discussed in this chapter.

And Continue….