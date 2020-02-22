Petroleum Liquid Feedstock Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace Over 2019-2027

XploreMR study offers a ten-year analysis and forecast for the Global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock marketbetween 2019 and 2027. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market in terms of market value (US$ Mn) & volume (KT) in the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market. The market has been segmented on the basis of type and application. The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock study covers various perspectives of the market, including value chain, market dynamics, and competition landscape as well as pricing analysis. The report also covers analysis of macro-economic factors affecting market growth. As per the findings of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock study and perspectives of industry participants, the global Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% between 2019 and 2027, in terms of value. Increasing oil and gas prices, petrochemical growth and increasing automotive fleet are some of the drivers expected to augment the growth of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market over the forecast period.

The XploreMR report on Petroleum Liquid Feedstock carefully analyses the market at a global and regional level through market segmentation on the basis of key parameters, such as type and application. The report also highlights an overview of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market by country. The primary objective of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report is to offer key insights on market updates, current trends, competition positioning, growth rates, market potential and other relevant information in a suitable manner to the readers or various stakeholders in the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market.

Petroleum Liquid Feedstock (Naphtha & Gas Oil) is one of the main feedstock used in the petrochemical industry. It is primarily used in the production of gasoline, solvents, fuels and diesel. Naphtha is also used as feedstock for the production of propylene, ethylene and aromatics, while gas oil is used as feedstock in steam cracking process.

The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report is structured in such a way that it will allow readers to develop a thorough understanding about the market. The Petroleum Liquid Feedstock report starts with market definitions, followed by market taxonomy, market dynamics, market background and analysis by key segments along with regional analysis and competition assessment. Each section of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market study covers a quantitative as well as qualitative assessment of the Petroleum Liquid Feedstock market on the basis of historical developments, facts and key opinions collected from industry participants through interviews.