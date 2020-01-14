Petrochemical Catalysts Recovery Market – Global Statistics and Future Forecast to 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Petrochemical Catalysts Recovery Market to Soar at Steady CAGR up to 2023 | Outlooks, Research, Trends and Forecast” to its huge collection of research reports.



Petrochemical Catalysts Recovery Market report includes (6 Year Forecast 2019-2025) an extensive analysis of competition by top manufacturers ( CRI Catalyst, BASF, Dowa Holdings, AMG Vanadium, Heraeus, Hensel Recycling, Sinopec, ERAMET and Johnson Matthey).

Petrochemical Catalysts Recovery Market:

More than 90% of the petrochemical reaction is achieved through catalysts. The original activity of the catalyst is damaged after regeneration, and it becomes a waste catalyst when the activity is below the acceptable level after multiple regeneration. With the rapid development of petrochemical industry, the output of waste catalyst of petrochemical industry has increased rapidly.

The annual waste catalyst generated by the world is 500 thousand ~70 tons, of which the waste oil refining catalyst accounts for a large proportion. At present, the use of FCC catalysts occupies a large market share, accounting for 68.9% of the total use of oil refining catalysts; the proportion of hydrofining, hydrocracking and catalytic reforming catalysts is 9.4%, 6.2%, 3.3% respectively; and the proportion of other types of oil refining catalysts is about 12.2%.

Ferro-vanadium

Nickel

Molybdenum

Precious Metal

Other

FCC

Hydrotreating

Hydrocracking

Catalytic Reforming

Other

