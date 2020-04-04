PET, polyamide, polypropylene, and polyethylene Materials for Transparent Barrier Films

Transparent barrier films have been an essential part of the packaging industry and since past 10 years have been gaining significant attention of manufacturers owing to their high application in the packaging of products such as foods and toiletries, electronic devices, and industrial materials. Transparent barrier films are coated with an inorganic layer coating on the surface through vapor deposition processing to suit multiple applications. Transparent barrier film prevents the permeations of gases, such as water vapor and oxygen, into the packaged content. It therefore helps keeping the content fresh and protects it from deterioration, such as rotting, drying, color and aroma loss, and vitamin breakdown caused due to the exposure to oxygen and water.

With the various developments and extensive research related to packaging technology, transparent barrier films now also allow electromagnetic permeability, which allows the content to be cooked or heated in ovens and microwaves. High demand from various industries, such as pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, and specifically food and beverages industry, has provided a significant boost to the transparent barrier film market. The rise in demand for transparent barrier films can also be attributed to the growing focus of the consumers on convenience and sustainability. However, the market in certain regions is restricted owing to the increasing environmental regulations in these regions, and also because of the competition posed by cheap alternate technologies.

The transparent barrier film market is segmented on the basis of end user industry into food & beverages, pharmaceutical packaging, personal care product packaging, household care product packaging, and other non-packaging markets.

Request PDF Sample for More Information about this industry such as industry growth rate, Current Trends, and Future Scope @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=9824

Besides, the transparent barrier film market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APAC, and the Middle East and Africa. Western Europe is one of the largest contributors to the global transparent barrier films market in terms of demand and supply, followed by APAC and North America. During the forecast period, North America and Western Europe regional markets are expected it witness moderate growth, while the APAC, Latin America, and the MEA markets are anticipated to exhibit above global average growth owing to the growing consumer class and increasing consumption of packaged products in these regions. In APAC, China, India, and Japan are the major markets spearheading the demand for transparent barrier films in the region. Likewise, the sustainable expansion of the food processing and pharmaceuticals industry in the MEA, Eastern Europe, and Latin America is expected to boost demand for transparent barrier films in these regions.

In order to benefit from the increasing demand for transparent barrier films, there are numerous manufacturers engaged in the supply of transparent barrier films to the regional and local markets, providing films of different grades and thicknesses for different applications. Some of the prominent players identified in the transparent barrier films market are Toppan Printing Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Plastic Inc., Amcor Limited, Toray Industries, Inc., and OIKE & Co., Ltd.