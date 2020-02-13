Pet Insurance Market Research 2018: Global Industry Top Key Players, Demand, Product Type, Application and Forecast 2023

This report studies the Pet Insurance market, Pet insurance is a type of specialty property and casualty insurance policy that pet owners purchase to cover the unintended costs that arise in providing care for a pet, including veterinary services such as surgical procedures, injuries from accidents, and prescribed pet medicines. Pet insurance is purely a reimbursement program. A form of property and casualty insurance, pet insurance provides reimbursement to the owner after the pet has received required care and the owner submits a claim to the insurance company.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Petplan UK (Allianz), Nationwide, Trupanion, Petplan NorthAmerica(Allianz), Hartville Group, Pethealth, Petfirst, Embrace, Royal & Sun Alliance (RSA), Direct Line Group, Agria, Petsecure, PetSure, Anicom Holding, ipet Insurance, Japan Animal Club and others

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Pet Insurance in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Lifetime Cover

Non-lifetime Cover

Accident-only

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Dog

Cat

Other

Table of Content

1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Pet Insurance Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

4 Global Pet Insurance Market Analysis by Regions

5 North America Pet Insurance by Countries

6 Europe Pet Insurance by Countries

