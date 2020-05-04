Pet Hair Care Market Estimated to be Driven by Innovation and Industrialization 2025

The Pet Hair Care market has several key players, highly competitive in nature. Some of the key participants of this industry include CHI, Furminator, Top Paw, Sentry, Petkin, Great Choice, Advantage, GNC Pets, Vetericyn, Scruffy Chops, Burt’s Bee, and Natures Miracle.

Pet hair care products are used for the overall health and wellbeing of pets. Proper grooming and care of pets helps to prevent health problems that arise due to fleas, ticks and dry patches, or issues related to teeth, nails, eyes, and ears such as infection or inflammation. Regular hair care which includes brushing can prevent illness and other health issues in pets. Dogs and cats are the main beneficiaries of pet hair care. Pet owners have started to consider their pets as a part of the family; this is resulting in rise in demand for pet hair care products. Manufacturers over the years are focused on several strategies to improve their portfolio of pet hair care products. This improvement in product portfolio includes for instance the launch of an organic pet product range by Little Beast products which is a branch of Little Soap Company. Additionally, manufacturers are also focused upon strategies such as acquisition. Such acquisition strategy include acquiring of Chewy by PetSmart. The strategic acquisition will result to strengthening of the distribution channel. Further the acquisition would also result to improvement of the product portfolio of the company.

The global Pet hair care market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, and distribution channel. On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into combs, shampoos, conditioners, serums, brushes, and shedding and trimming tools. Based on application, the market has been segmented into dogs, cats, birds, equine and others. Dogs segment dominated the global pet hair care market due to the rising adoption of dogs. The global pet hair care market has been further segmented on the basis of different distribution channels such as online distribution and offline distribution. Offline distribution channel has been further segmented into supermarkets and hyper markets, pet stores, and others.

The global pet hair care market is mainly driven by the increasing humanization of pets among the population. Low birth rates has triggered the pet adoption trend among the population with no children. However, lack of awareness among the population regarding specific products is restraining the global pet hair care market. Additionally, rising adoption of pets in developing regions is resulting in growing opportunities for the global pet hair care market. The high growth economies of Malaysia and Taiwan are proving to be ideal targets for pet hair care products.

In terms of region, the global pet hair care market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America which comprises the U.S. and Canada dominated the global pet hair care market. This is mainly due to the strong offline distribution channel in North America. Additionally, rising demand for premium quality products is also boosting the global pet hair care market. Services such as spa for pets is popular among the population. Thus, product innovation has boosted the sales of pet grooming products.

Asia Pacific which comprises China, India, Japan, and Australia among other regions showed the fastest growth rate. Changing perceptions about pets and focus on proper health and safety among consumers is resulting in the rise in demand for pet hair care products. Additionally, rising elderly population is triggering the growth rate of the global pet hair care market. Moreover, the Japan and Australia markets is made up of a product conscious consumer base and high purchasing power, resulting in enhanced demand for pet hair care products.