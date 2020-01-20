Pet Coke Market 2019 Size, Trends, Growth, Outlook and Forecast To 2023

Petroleum coke which is also known as pet coke is a safe and economical alternative fuel which is produced in various grades based upon a couple of factors namely the cooking time, the material’s efficiency and also the time used for cooking. A key reason why pet coke has created a niche in the fuel industry is because it has cut down the dependency of coal and oil for power generation. It is the fuel-grade pet coke that is used increasingly as a substitute to coal. It has immensely high heating value that enables its application in different material processing industries. Fuel-grade pet coke when burned produces minimal or no ash which is a highly favorable fuel characteristic in case of a couple of industries chiefly power generation plants and cement manufacturing kilns. Pet coke is available in different varieties namely shot coke, catalyst coke, purge coke, needle coke and sponge coke. These are distinguished based on its VOC (volatile organic content) and also its psychical properties. Pet coke has various niche applications including feed stock in coke oven batteries, production of urea and ammonium nitrate and titanium dioxide.

The global pet coke market is expecting a prodigious growth at a healthy CAGR over the assessment period (2017-2023).

There are many factors that is driving the growth of the pet coke market. Some of these factors as per the Market Research Future (MRFR) report include growing urbanization, rising power consumption, increasing investments by governments, soaring need for cost efficient and high energy fuel from cement, growing demand for pet coke in power generation and smelting industries, new sources of petroleum coke and burgeoning demand from power and cement sector. On the contrary, its impact on the human health and the environment at large may impede the growth of the pet coke market.

Leading Manufacturers:

Chevron Corporation (the U.S.),

British Petroleum (London),

Essar Oil Ltd. (India),

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India),

Exxon Mobil Corporation (the U.S.),

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (India),

Royal Dutch Shell Plc (Netherland),

Reliance Industries Limited (India),

Saudi Arabia Oil Company (Saudi Arabia),

Valero Energy Corporation (the U.S.),

Conoco Philips (the U.S.)

Get Free Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5349

Industry Segmentation:

The global pet coke market has been segmented on the basis of product type, grade and application.

Based on product type, the pet coke market has been segmented into needle coke, sponge coke, catalyst coke, shot coke, purge coke.

Based on grade, the pet coke market has been segmented into fuel grade and calcined grade.

Based on application, the pet coke market has been segmented into power plants, cement industry, steel industry, aluminum industry, and others. The aluminum industry segment is forecasted to create dominance over the global pet coke market owing to the increasing demand for aluminum as carbon and energy source for generation of electricity to fire cement kilns.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Research Objectives

2.2.2 Assumptions & Limitations

2.3 Markets Structure

3 Market Research Methodology

3.1 Research Process

Browse Full Report with TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/pet-coke-market-5349

Geographical Analysis:

The global pet coke rubber market is spanned across five key regions: Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among these, Asia Pacific holds a major share of the market and is expected to be the fastest growing region at an exponential CAGR. The presence of the most populated countries in the world such as India and China has augmented the demand for energy which, in turn, is anticipated to fuel the demand for pet coke in the region. Moreover, the growing urbanization and industrialization in the region have augmented the demand for pet coke in various industries such as steel, aluminum, and cement industry which will further add to the market growth.

The European region is estimated to witness a significant growth owing to the demand for the cheap and environment-friendly product in the power sector. The increasing use of pet coke as an alternative to coal in the industries of the region is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

The North American pet coke market is mainly driven by the U.S. and Canada. The presence of the developed end-user industries coupled with the increasing adoption rate is the major factor for the market growth. In addition, the approval by the Environment Protection Agency for the use of petroleum coke is another factor for the positive growth of the market.