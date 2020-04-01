Pet Care Market Research Report 2019, Industry Trends, Current Statistics, Key Players and Global Forecast to 2023

Global Pet Care Market is expecting an excellent growth over the forecast period. The growth of the market is likely to be driven by the increasing disposable income in middle income groups, increasing power of e-commerce, increase in pet population, and rising trend of bringing pets to home. The escalating preference for prime healthcare and food products for pets by their owners is also fueling up the market to a great extent. In the last few years, a great advancement in technology in pet care has attracted a great deal of attention.

A few technologies have been introduced by taking pets’ healthcare and safety in mind such as, computerized feeders, pedometers, etc. The U.S based company, Pet Life LLC, introduced a high-tech pet motion, activity, and consumption tracker. This high-tech product can be operated via Bluetooth or Wi-Fi.

Top Key Players Analysis:

Some of the key player in the market are Aller Petfood Llc, Ancol Pet Products Limited, Beaphar, BHJ, Martin & Martin (Pty) Ltd., earthbath, J.M. Smucker Company, Nestlé, PetLife LLC and PLATINUM PETS.

Industry News:

November 05, 2018 Mars Petcare (U.S.) announced the launch of two global holiday-related activations for its Pedigree and Cesar Canine Cuisine brands.

Regional Analysis

Geographically, the Global Pet Care Market is classified into Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. America holds the largest share in pet care market due to due to rising trend of pet humanization and increasing expenditure on pet food and healthcare by their owners. According to the American Pet Products Association (APPA), the actual U.S. Pet Industry Expenditures for the year 2016 is $66.75 billion and the number has increased by 4.2% from the previous year.

Due to increasing disposable income, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market and among Asia Pacific region, with special emphasis on India and China.

Increasing awareness about healthy pet foods and altering socioeconomic status may intensify the growth of the pet care market in the Middle East also.

Market Segmentation:

Global Pet Care Market is Segmented on the basis Pets, Regions, Product and Services.

Based on Pets Care Market is Segmented into Bird Care, Cat Care, Fish Care and Dog Care.

Based on Regions Pet CARE Market is Segmented into Europe, North America, APAC and ROW.

Based on Product and Services Market is Segmented into Pet Healthcare and Pet Food among Others.

