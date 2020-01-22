PESTLE Insights: Ireland-Macroeconomic Outlook Report

Five major regions in Ireland generate around 85% to the country’s GDP and comprise 74.7% of the country’s population in 2016. Low tax rates make the country a highly sought after location for foreign investors. The US, Netherlands and the UK were the top three investing nations in Ireland in 2015

Synopsis

Macroeconomic Outlook Report of Ireland identifies the potentials of Ireland as an investment destination by analyzing the political, economic, social, technological, legal and environmental (PESTLE) structure

Scope:

– Ireland’s risk score is lower in terms of political environment, legal environment, and demographic and social structure effectiveness factor as compared to the developed European average in MarketLine Country Risk Index (MLCRI) 2017

— The Irish economy continued growing at a robust pace of 5.2% in 2016 following a 26.3% growth in 2015. The extraordinary jump in the real GDP growth rate of the Irish economy in 2015 was primarily attributed to the number of multinational companies who have relocated their base to Ireland, helped pushing up the value of the corporate sector to the overall output of the nation.

Reasons to buy:

— PESTLE Insights provides 360 degree view of the economy which can be used as a strategic tool to understand the market dynamics, business potentials and direction of operations

— Along with providing the country’s snapshot, the report captures the risk factors pertaining to the macroeconomic risks, political environment, legal environment, demographic and social structure effectiveness, technology & infrastructure and natural and geographic aspects that might impact business.

— This report also highlights key clusters/cities which contribute significantly to the country GDP and population along with major companies’ presence in these areas.

Key Points from TOC:

List of Exhibits 03

Did you Know? 04

Country Highlights 05

Country Snapshot 07

Country’s Position in MLCRI (MarketLine Country Risk Index) 17

PESTLE Insights 20

Political Landscape 21

Economic Landscape 22

Social Landscape 29

Technological Landscape 32

Legal Landscape 34

Environmental Landscape 35

Outlook 37

