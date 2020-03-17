Pest Control Services Market Segmentation, Dynamics, Market Size, Supply & Demand, Competition & Companies, Drivers, Restraints and Technology

With a robust CAGR of 5.1%, the global pest control services market will expand speedily in the years to come. According to the new report titled, “Pest Control Services Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017–2027),” although APAC accounts for relatively small market share in the global pest control services market, the markets in APAC, MEA and Japan regions are expected to witness rapid growth over the forecast period. Pest control service providers are concentrating on replacing toxic pesticides with bio-based pesticides to offer eco-friendly pest control services in order to ensure adherence to stringent government regulations. Revenue from the global pest control services market was valued US$ 16.72 Bn in 2016. By the end of 2027, global pest control services market is expected to reach a value of US$ 28.85 Bn expanding at a CAGR of 5.1% over the forecast period i.e. 2017–2027.

Global Pest Control Services Market: Drivers

Growing urbanisation and increasing consumer awareness about health and hygiene are factors expected to increase uptake of pest control services over the forecast period.

Escalating urban population across the globe has resulted in increase in food sources and conducive living habitats for various pests such as cockroaches, rodents and mosquitoes. This has led to strong demand for pest control services worldwide. Moreover, rapid migration from rural to urban areas, particularly in countries such as China, India and Indonesia, is expected to drive demand for pest control services over the forecast period.

In developed as well as developing countries, end users, especially from residential and commercial sectors are becoming health-conscious and sensitive about maintaining good health and hygiene. This, in turn, is leading to rise the adoption rate of pest control services in these sectors

Conducive weather conditions for propagation of pests is leading to further increase in pest population across the globe

Global Pest Control Services Market: Forecast by Service Type

On the basis of service type, the global pest control services market is segmented into chemical control services, mechanical control services and others. Chemical control services is further sub-segmented into organic and synthetic. Mechanical control segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.5% over the forecast period, due to increasing need for bird control in the agricultural end user segment in developed regions. On the other hand chemical control service is anticipated to remain the most dominant service segment in the market over the forecast period.

Global Pest Control Services Market: Forecast by End Use

On the basis of end use, the global pest control services market is segmented into residential, commercial, industrial and agriculture. In terms of value, residential segment projected to be the attractive in the global pest control services market during the forecast period and is anticipated to register CAGR of 5.5% in terms of value over the forecast period. While, the commercial segment is estimated to account for relatively high value share of 38.6% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register CAGR of 5.2% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Pest Control Services Market: Forecast by Application

Application segment includes rodent control, insect control, other wildlife control and others. Insect control is further sub-segmented into cockroaches, ants, bed bugs, termite, mosquitoes, Wasps, and flies. While, other wildlife control is sub-segmented into birds, fleas, and others. Insect control segment is estimated to account for relatively high value share of 66.1% by 2017 end, and is anticipated to register CAGR of 5.0% in terms of value over the forecast period.

Global Pest Control Services Market: Key Players

Environnemental Pest Services, LLC, Bulwark Exterminating, Pepcopp Pest Control Services Pvt Ltd., Environnemental Pest Services, LLC, Pest Control (India) Pvt Ltd., Truly Nolen Inc., Clark Pest Control, Home Paramount Pest Control, Assured Environments, Anticimex, Bluechip Exterminating, National Exterminating, Ecolab, Inc, Rollins, Inc, Rentokil Initial Plc, Service Master Global Holdings, Inc. (Terminix), Massey Services Inc, Arrow Exterminators Inc, Sanix Incorporated, and Asante Inc. are some of the key companies that are operating in this market.

Global Pest Control Services Market: Forecast by Region

Seven regions namely, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, APEJ, Japan and MEA were covered in this report. North America is expected to be the most dominant market amongst all the regions and is expected to account for 47.3% market share of the global pest control services market by 2027 end. On the other hand, growing urbanization and industrialization in APEJ and Latin America is expected to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.