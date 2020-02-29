Pest Control Market Expected to Grow at 27.5 Billion In Revenue by 2025 | Global Major Manufacturers, Production and Sales Market Comparison

The Global Pest Control Market is committed fulfilling the requirements of the clients by giving them thorough insights into the market. An exclusive data offered in this report is collected by research and industry experts team. Pest Control Market spread across 212 Pages, Profiling 09 Companies and Supported with 104 Tables and 55 Figures are now available in this Research report.

Most Popular Companies in the Pest Control Market include are Bayer Cropscience (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), BASF (Germany), FMC Corporation (US), Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd. (Japan), ADAMA (Israel), DowDuPont (US), PelGar International (UK), Bell Laboratories Inc. (US).

Top Service Providers in the Pest Control Market include are Rentokil Initial Plc (UK), The Terminix International Company LP (US), Rollins Inc. (US), Ecolab (US), Truly Nolen (US), Atalian Servest (France).

“The Insects segment, by pest type, dominated the market with the largest share in 2019.”

On the Basis of Pest Type, the pest control market is classified into insects; rodents; termites; wildlife; and others, which include birds, reptiles, and mollusks. Insects are a part of arthropod phylum and are classified as hexapod invertebrates. Insects primarily comprise a chitinous exoskeleton, which consists of a three-part body. There are more than a million described species of insects; about 90% of all animal forms on earth are insects.

“The Chemical methods segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.”

Based on the Control method used by pest management professionals, chemical control methods are observed to hold the dominant share in the pest control market. Chemical control is based on substances that are toxic or poisonous to the pests. Chemical pesticides are used to control pests and diseases caused due to pests. The use of chemical pesticides is widespread due to their relatively low cost; simplicity of application; effectiveness; availability; and stability.

“The Residential Segment, by application, holds the dominant market share in the pest control market.”

Based on Application, the residential segment is projected to hold the largest market share between 2019 and 2025. The residential segment is projected to exhibit a strong potential for pest control service providers; this potential is mainly driven by the middle-class population and the increased purchasing power parity of people. The increasing population density, climate change, and growing economic activities can lead to a lack of resources and amenities to avert or reduce pollution risks.

“High Growth is projected in the Asia Pacific pest control market.”

The Asia Pacific market is projected to be the fastest-growing market for the period considered for this study due to the strong potential for growth, given the large-scale urbanization and the increasing need for pest control in the mega cities of China and India. In addition, service providers and pesticide suppliers are looking toward the Asia Pacific region due to the increasing pest awareness among consumers and are seeking to expand their influence in the markets through joint ventures and acquisitions.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type : Tier 1-65%, Tier 2-25%,and Tier 3-10%

: Tier 1-65%, Tier 2-25%,and Tier 3-10% By Designation : D-Level -40%, C-Level -20%, and Others*-40%

: D-Level -40%, C-Level -20%, and Others*-40% By Region: Asia Pacific –46%, North America – 19%, Europe – 12%, %, South America – 11%and RoW**12%

Report Highlights:

To study the complete value chain of pest control

To describe and forecast the pest control market , in terms of control method, pest type, application, mode of application, and region

, in terms of control method, pest type, application, mode of application, and region To describe and forecast the pest control market, in terms of value, by region—Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, South America, and the Rest of the World—along with their respective countries

To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

To strategically analyze micromarkets, with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

To analyze opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high-growth segments of the pest control ecosystem

To strategically profile key players and comprehensively analyze their market positions in terms of ranking and core competencies, along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

To analyze strategic approaches such as acquisitions and divestments; expansions and investments; product launches and approvals; agreements; and collaborations and partnerships in the pest control market

