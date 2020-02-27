Persulfates Market Driven by Use inpreservative agents in food and as initiators in Polymerization Reactions | 2025

Persulfates are chemical compounds that contain either peroxomonosulfate or peroxymonosulfate ion, SO52−, or the peroxodisulfate or peroxydisulfate ion, S2O82−. The global persulfates market can be classified based on type and end-use industries. In terms of type, the persulfates market can be segmented into ammonium persulfates, potassium persulfates and sodium persulfates. These are inorganic salts. Based on end-use industry, the persulfates market can be categorized into pulp & paper, cosmetics & personal care, textile, oil & gas, electronics, food, polymers, water treatment, and others. Electrolysis of a concentrated solution of ammonium sulfate produces ammonium persulfates. Potassium persulfate is produced through the electrolysis of a concentrated solution of potassium sulfate, whereas sodium persulfate is manufactured through the conversion of ammonium persulfates with lye.

Read Report Overview @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/persulfates-market.html

Ammonium, potassium, and sodium persulfates are available commercially in crystalline material form. Ammonium persulfate is a strong oxidizing agent with a slight acrid odor. Under the cosmetics & personal care segment, ammonium, potassium, and sodium persulfates are used as oxidizing agents in hair colorants and lighteners. These persulfates are used as preservative agents in food and as initiators in polymerization reactions. They are also useful as a boosters in the stimulation of oil & gas wells. In electronics, persulfates act as etching agents for zinc and printed circuit boards. They are also used as bleaching agents in cosmetic & personal care products and in the pulp & and paper and textile industries. Ammonium persulfate is used as a component of paper and paperboard in contact with aqueous, fatty, and dry foods and in cellophane films. During the production of printed electrical circuits, a resist or mask e.g. copper, is laminated to a base over the surface of a metal film. Here, an etchant is used to treat this partially masked copper film. Ammonium persulfate is utilized as an ideal etchant because it does not generate fumes and is noncorrosive to certain materials. Potassium persulfate does not absorb moisture. Therefore, it can be easily stored for longer periods of time. Persulfates are used for the oxidative degradation of toxic substances or chemicals in wastewater, thereby making the process of water treatment easy.

Expansion in the cosmetics and personal care industry is a driving factor for the global persulfates market. Its use as a bleaching agent in paper and textile industries is also driving the market worldwide. Regulations play an important role in the persulfates market in developed regions. Persulfates are slightly irritating to the human skin at higher concentrations. They cause irritation to the human skin and the respiratory tract of occupationally exposed individuals. Therefore, their usage is regulated in developed countries such as the U.S.. The toxicity of potassium persulfates is mild, but continuous exposure to them can cause negative effects on human health. The adverse effects caused by exposure to potassium persulfates include cancer, issues related to one’s reproductive systems, etc. Sodium sulfate is a well-known substitute for potassium persulfate in few analytical processes due to the similar qualities that are seen in both compounds.

Asia Pacific dominated the global persulfates market in 2017 due to demand for this product from the electronics and chemical industries in this region. The persulfates market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR. In terms of market share, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be followed by Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. In Asia Pacific, China is projected to dominate the market due to its leading position in the electronics sector, in which ammonium persulfate is heavily used.

Request to view Sample Report:

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=43973

Key companies operating in the global persulfates market include Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, FMC Corporation, Asahi Denka Kogyo K.K., United Initiators GmbH, and VR Persulfatess Pvt. Ltd.