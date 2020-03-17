Personalized Orthopaedic Implant Industry Is Set to Boom in 2019 And Coming Years

MarketResearchReports.Biz announces addition of new report “Personalized Orthopaedic Implant Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027” to its database.

Orthopaedics implant is a medical device used for the replacement of missing joints, bones and or to support a damaged bones. The orthopaedics implants are mainly manufactured using biomaterials and coated by plastic. The personalized orthopaedics implants are known as custom made implants as the implants market is getting more personal and advanced with the increasing demand of patient specific implants. In personalized orthopaedics implants, new technology is playing a vital role such as 3D imaging and modeling and digital manufacturing. A planned surgical model accompanies the production steps such as designing to the made to measure prosthesis. The contract manufacturers and specialized digital manufacturing technologies drivers the growth of the personalized orthopaedics implant market.

The recent trend such as adapting the implant to the patient instead of adapting patient to the implant, to minimize the failure rate in orthopaedics operatives helping market to grow over a forecast period.

The global personalized orthopaedics implant market is segmented on the basis of product type, solution delivery type, solution type and end user.

On the basis of product type, the global personalized orthopaedics Implant market is segmented into: Internal Fixation Devices External Fixation Devices

On the basis of biomaterial type, the global personalized orthopaedics Implant market is segmented into: Metallic Ceramics Polymers Others

On the basis of anatomical location, the global personalized orthopaedics implant market is segmented into: Hip Knee Foot and ankle Spine Shoulder Elbow Others

On the basis of end users, the global personalized orthopaedics implant market is segmented into: Hospitals Orthopaedics Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others



The global personalized orthopaedics implant market is anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The rapidly growing geriatric population and increasing prevalence of the associated disorders such as osteoarthritis, osteoporosis, disc diseases, hip pain, knee pain, and low-bone density is anticipated to boost the demand of the personalized orthopaedics implants and drives the market. The increasing prevalence of sports related bone injuries also leads to the increasing demand of the orthopaedics implants and expected to boost the growth of the global personalized orthopaedics implants market. The increasing research and development activities and the availability of the customized implants as per the need of the case, which foster the demand of the orthopaedics implants and drives the global personalized orthopaedics implants market over a forecast period. The rising accidental cases resulted to the bone injuries and also anticipated to propel the growth of the global personalized orthopaedics implant market on a long run.

However, the high cost of personalized orthopaedics implants may hamper the demand of the implants and restrain the growth of the global personalized orthopaedics implant market. The stringent and non-favorable reimbursement coverage policies and the possible adverse effects of post-surgery infections, hypersensitivity, implant dislocation and toxic issues of implants may slow down the demand and hinder the growth of the global personalized orthopaedics implant market over the forecast period.

On the basis of regional presence, the global personalized orthopaedics market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Currently, North America is contributing the leading shares to the global personalized orthopaedics implant market in terms of value and anticipated to register a significant CAGR over a forecast period. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to the market due to the advanced medical facilities and easy availability of the personalized orthopaedics implant in the market. APAC is the most lucrative market for the personalized orthopaedics implant due to the increasing acceptance of advanced surgical procedures and developing medical infrastructure in the region and expected to show a robust growth to the global personalized orthopaedics implant market. MEA is at a nascent stage to the global personalized orthopaedics implant market and anticipated to register a decent growth to the market over a forecast period. Overall, the global personalized orthopaedics implant market is expected to show significant growth over a forecast period.

Key Players

Some of the major market players in personalized orthopaedics Implant market globally include Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Smith & Nephew Plc., DePuy Synthes, Medtronic Plc., and Wright Medical Group N.V., Japan MDM, Inc., NuVasive, Seikagaku Corporation and KYOCERA Corporation.

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Personalized orthopaedics implant market segments

Personalized orthopaedics implant market dynamics

Historical actual market size, 2014 – 2016

Personalized orthopaedics implant market size & forecast 2017 to 2027

Personalized orthopaedics implant current trends/issues/challenges

Competition & companies involved

Personalized orthopaedics implant market drivers and restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific excluding Japan

Japan

Middle East & Africa

