Personal Service Robotics Market Business Strategies, Future Growth Study, Industry Key Growth Factor Analysis, Deployment Type

Global Personal Services Robotics Market, By Component (Hardware, Software), By Application (Cleaning Robot, Entertainment & Toy Robot, Education Robot, Handicap Assistance Robot, Companion Robot, Personal Transportation Robot, Security Robot) – Forecast 2022

Overview

According to Market Research Future Analysis, Personal Service Robotics Market has been valued at USD ~35 billion by 2022 growing with ~38% of CAGR during forecast period 2019 to 2022.The growing aging population in the developed countries, the demand for humanoid robots, high disposable income and the need for convenience in the developed countries are boosting the overall growth of the personal service robotics market. The pre-assembled and pre-programmed robots are known as personal robots which are designed in such a way that consumers with less robotic knowledge can operate it effectively and conveniently.

The decline in prices of personal robots is encouraging the budget-conscious customers to purchase and the growing security concerns and increasing need of mobile robots are driving the overall growth of the market. However, the personal robots are only afforded by the higher economic class which acts as a barrier for the growth of the personal services robotics market.

Request Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2457

Key Players

The key players of global personal service robotics market report include Honda Motor Co Ltd. (Japan), Ecovacs Robotics Inc (China), Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. (Korea), F&P Robotics AG (Switzerland), Hanool Robotics (Korea), ZMP Inc (Japan)., Segway Inc.(U.S.), Neato Robotics Inc (U.S.)., Hasbro Inc.(U.S.), iRobot Corporation (U.S.) and others.

For instance, Honda Motors developed a technology ‘iWalk’ for its robot ‘Asimo’, which features a predictive movement control and enables ‘Asimo’ to predict the next movement in real-time, shifting its center of gravity according to that prediction. Also, the bipedal walking robot is another type of walking robot and these robots have good walking speed. According to Market Research Future Analysis, the Personal Service Robotics Market has been segmentedon the basis of application and region.

By Component-

Hardware

Software

By Application-

Cleaning Robot

Entertainment & Toy Robot

Education Robot

Handicap Assistance Robot

Companion Robot

Personal Transportation Robot

Security Robot

Out of these applications, cleaning robot accounted for the largest market share majorly due to the increasing demand of humanoid robots among the adults.

By Region, MRFR analysis shows that, Europe accounted for the largest market share because of the rapid growth of humanoid robots, high disposable income and adoption of modern technologies.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow with a highest CAGR over the forecast period, 2019-2022 especially in countries such as China and Japan because they are investing huge amount of money to adopt new technologies, the growing aging population and high investments for technological advancements.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Get Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/personal-services-robotics-market-2457

Intended Audience

Personal service robot manufacturers

Distributors

Research firms

Consultancy firms

Software Developers

Vendors

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Stakeholders

End-user sectors

Technology Investors

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members

Contact:

Market Research Future

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]