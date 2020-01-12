Personal Robots Market by Product, Application and Geography to 2022 Emerging Countries to Offer Huge Growth Opportunities

The global personal robots market is projected to reach $34,120.3 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 37.8% during 2016 – 2022. The study suggests that the global personal robots market is likely to grow from $3.8 billion in 2015 to $34.1 billion by 2022. The increase in urbanization is introducing machines, such as personal robots, in the households. Moreover, the declining price of personal robots has been encouraging the budget-conscious customers to purchase them. Their average price has declined by around 27% between 2005 and 2014, and it is likely to decline further by around 22% between 2015 and 2025.

To Browe Full Report Visit Here : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/personal-robot-market

Geographically, Europe has been the largest personal robots market, where Germany stood as the largest contributor to the regional market. In North America, the U.S. has been the major market for personal robots, whereas in Asia-Pacific, Japan has been the major contributor to the reginal revenue. Brazil was the largest market in the Rest of the World, which includes Latin American and Middle-East & African countries.

Aging population has been a major factor driving the growth of the global personal robots market. Besides, factors such as declining price of personal robots and increasing demand for mobile robots have equally proved to be the key drivers for the market. Due to the increasing aging population in developed countries, such as Japan, the demand for humanoid robots that are useful for elderly people is expected to increase. High disposable income and need for convenience in developed countries are driving the growth of the personal robots market in these nations.

Get Request For Sample Pages : https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/personal-robot-market/report-sample

The overall intensity of rivalry, as per the research, is low in the global personal robots market. However, the high industry growth rate elevates the degree of rivalry in the market. Also, low differentiation causes surge in the intensity of rivalry among the products. Nevertheless, owing to the existence of less number of players in the market, the intensity of rivalry is low. Some of the key players in the global market include Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., F&P Robotics AG, ZMP Inc., Segway Inc., Neato Robotics Inc., Ecovacs Robotics Inc., Hasbro Inc., and iRobot Corporation.

Product launches and strategic partnerships have been the major recent developments in the global personal robots market. Samsung, Segway and F&P Robotics are some of the companies that recently introduced personal robot products. Sony, Samsung and ZMP are some of the major players to announce partnerships in this market.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com