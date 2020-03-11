Personal Protective Equipment Market Steady Growth to be Witnessed by 2015 – 2021

Personal protective equipment products are inclusive of eye and face protection, head protection, hearing protection, respiratory protection, fall protection, professional footwear among others. Personal protective equipments also find application across several end use industries such as construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, healthcare and several others. The demand for personal protective equipments in Saudi Arabia looks promising as it is one of the prime regions in the Middle East where the future of the personal protective equipment market looks promising.

Factors such as the increasing awareness for workers safety is the major reason fuelling the demand for the personal protective equipments market in Saudi Arabia. Accidents taking place in workplaces have paved the way for the influx of personal protective equipment. People working in the field of oil and gas, chemicals, construction, manufacturing require proper safety, thereby pushing the demand for personal protective equipments.

Further, the Saudi Arabia is the prime locale for the oil and gas sector constituting for more than 40% of the total personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia. Additionally, approval for the usage of personal protective equipment by the regulating bodies on account of the increasing incidents of workplace accidents is also fuelling the demand for the personal protective equipment market.

Increasing demand for advanced technology is one of the major factors that is inhibiting the growth of the personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia. The demand for automation in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, pharmaceutical among others has reduced the need for human employees as automated systems guarantee a better output. This factor is a major restraining factor for the personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia.

Untapped market in the Northern and Southern Province is expected to pose as a suitable opportunity for the growth of the personal protective equipments market. These regions are currently untapped as the number of end use industries requiring the usage of personal protective equipments are smaller compared to the other regions. Owing to this reason, these provinces offer several expansion opportunities for this market due to expected significant rise in the demand for the personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia.

The professional footwear segment held the largest market share accounting for more than 25% of the total personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia. The high market share is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for the same in the oil and gas sector. The oil and gas sector dominated the personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia constituting for more than 40% of the total personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia.

Personal protective equipment is used in the oil and gas sector to provide safety to the people working in refineries and oil rigs. Supportive measures taken by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) for the usage of personal protective equipments in the oil and gas sector owing to the rising incidents of workplace accidents taking place in that sector is another major factor fuelling the demand for the personal protective equipment market in the oil and gas sector.

The Eastern province dominated the personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia accounting for more than 50% of the total market. This province is the largest province in Saudi Arabia and it is inclusive of 11 boroughs and is home to Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas production. Major companies operating in the oil and gas sector such as Saudi Aramco, Nama Chemicals and others are based in the Eastern Province. Further, the other end use industries such as manufacturing, construction among others that require the usage of personal protective equipments have significant presence in the Eastern Province.

Download Sample Report @ https://www.xploremr.com/connectus/sample/1921

The personal protective equipment in Saudi Arabia is marked by some intense competition from the major players operating in this market. Extensive research and development activities leading the innovation of new products, frequent mergers and acquisitions and partnerships are some of the major strategies adopted by these players to maintain their stronghold in the personal protective equipment market. 3M Corporation, Honeywell Safety, Avon Rubber plc, Ansell Ltd., MSA Safety, E.I. DuPont de Nemours are some of the major players operating in the personal protective equipment market in Saudi Arabia.

The report has been segmented by product type, application type, and region and it includes drivers, restraints and opportunities (DRO’s), supply chain analysis of the personal protective equipment market. The study highlights current market trends and provides forecast from 2015 to 2021. We have featured the current market scenario for the Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market and identified future trends that will impact demand for personal protective equipment during the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabia personal protective equipment market has been segmented on the basis of product type into eye and face protection, head protection, hearing protection, protective clothing, respiratory protection (disposable respirators and re-usable respirators), fall protection, professional footwear, hand protection and others. The market has been further segmented on the basis of applications into construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, chemicals, food, pharmaceuticals, transportation, healthcare, and others. The market has been further segmented on the basis of provinces into Eastern Province, Central Province, Western Province and others.

The report also analyzes factors driving and inhibiting growth of the personal protective equipment market. The report will help manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors to understand the present and future trends in this market and formulate strategies accordingly.