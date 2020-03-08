Personal Protective Devices Market Up-to-Date Analysis of Market Trends and Technological Improvements 2019-2025

The global Personal Protective Devices market is valued at million US$ in 2018 and will reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Personal Protective Devices market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Personal Protective Devices in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Personal Protective Devices in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Personal Protective Devices market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Personal Protective Devices market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Honeywell International (US)

E I Dupont (US)

3M (US)

Kimberly-Clark (US)

Ansell Limited (US)

MSA Safety (US)

Lakeland Industries (US)

Alpha Pro Tech (Canada)

Sioen Industries (Belgium)

Radians Safety (US)

Protective Industrial Products (US)

Delta Plus Group (France)

Moldex-Metric AG (UK)

Ergodyne (US)

Mcr Safety (US)

National Safety Apparel (China)

Cordova Safety Products (US)

W.W. Grainger (US)

Saf-T-Gard International (US)

Lindstrom Group (Finland)

Dynamic Safety (Netherlands)

Avon Rubber (UK)

Polison Corporation (Taiwan)

Pan Taiwan Enterprise (Taiwan)

Boss Gloves (US)

Market size by Product

Hands & Arm Protection

Protective Clothing

Foot & Leg Protection

Respiratory Protection

Eye & Face Protection

Head Protection

Other

Market size by End User

Manufacturing

Construction

Oil & Gas

Healthcare

Transportation

Firefighting

Food

Other

The study objectives of this report are:

To study and analyze the global Personal Protective Devices market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.

To understand the structure of Personal Protective Devices market by identifying its various subsegments.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

Focuses on the key global Personal Protective Devices companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.

To project the value and sales volume of Personal Protective Devices submarkets, with respect to key regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Personal Protective Devices are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Personal Protective Devices market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.