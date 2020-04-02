Personal Navigation Device Market 2019 Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Types, Application, Industry Overview, Opportunity Assessment, Future Technology, Electronic-Product Forecast to 2024

The study of the “Personal Navigation Device” provides the market size information and market trends along with the factors and parameters impacting it in both short and long term. The study ensures a 360° view, bringing out the complete key insights of the industry.
Personal Navigation Device is a portable electronic product which combines a positioning capability (such as GPS) and navigation functions.
According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Navigation Device market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Personal Navigation Device business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Personal Navigation Device market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report:
Segmentation by product type:
Car Sat Navigation
Motorcycle Sat Navigation
Camper Sat Navigation
Others
Segmentation by application:
OEMs
Aftermarket
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries
1] What all companies are currently profiled in the report?
Alpine Electronics
Garmin
Pioneer
TomTom
Continental
Kenwood
SAMSUNG
Shanghai Botai Group
Guangzhou FlyAudio Co., Ltd.
Ouhua Electronics Co., Ltd.
Skypine Electronics （Shenzhen） Co.,Ltd.
Coagent Electronics S&T Co. Ltd
ShenZhen RoadRover Technology Co.,Ltd
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Personal Navigation Device consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of Personal Navigation Device market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Personal Navigation Device manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Personal Navigation Device with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Personal Navigation Device submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Major Point of TOC:
Chapter One: Scope of the Report
Chapter Two: Executive Summary
Chapter Three: Global Personal Navigation Device by Manufacturers
Chapter Four: Personal Navigation Device by Regions
Chapter Five: Americas
Chapter Six: APAC
Chapter Seven: Europe
Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa
Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer
Chapter Eleven: Global Personal Navigation Device Market Forecast
