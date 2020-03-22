Personal Loans Market 2019 – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast 2024

Personal Loans Market Report available at Analytical Research Cognizance. This report contains detailed information on clientele, applications and contact information.

Over the last 10 years, investors funneled many billions of dollars into the personal loan market. These investments came in the form of venture capital, various bond structures and even direct investments in loans. Fueled by this influx of capital (and some innovative technologists), the once stagnant personal loans industry exploded with double-digit growth rates.

In 2018, the number of personal loan accounts rose to 19.5 million. An increase of 12.5% from 2017 (source). Subprime originations grew 28% between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018. In contrast, originations for subprime borrowers dropped by 7.1% between 2016 and 2018.

Has the personal loan boom reached its peak? SuperMoney’s 2019 personal loans industry study will answer that question while also providing a detailed look at the consumer lending sector as a whole. Let’s get started.Personal loans, also known as consumer loans or installment loans, are closed-end uncollateralized sources of credit. This means that, unlike mortgages and most auto loans, they don’t require collateral. And unlike credit cards, they have fixed payments for a specific period of time.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Personal Loans market by product type, application, key companies and key regions. According to this study, over the next five years the Personal Loans market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019.

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Below 5000 USD

5000-50000 USD

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 and forecast to 2024

Below 1 years

1-3 years

Above years

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

LightStream

SoFi

Citizens Bank

Marcus

FreedomPlus

Payoff

OneMain Financial

Avant

Prosper

Lending Club

Best Egg

Earnest

Earnin

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

