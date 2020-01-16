Personal Loans Market 2019 by Company LightStream SoFi Citizens Bank Marcus FreedomPlus Payoff OneMain Financial Avant Prosper Lending Club Best Egg Earnest Payoff Earnin

Over the last 10 years, investors funneled many billions of dollars into the personal loan market. These investments came in the form of venture capital, various bond structures and even direct investments in loans. Fueled by this influx of capital (and some innovative technologists), the once stagnant personal loans industry exploded with double-digit growth rates.

In 2018, the number of personal loan accounts rose to 19.5 million. An increase of 12.5% from 2017 (source). Subprime originations grew 28% between Q2 2017 and Q2 2018. In contrast, originations for subprime borrowers dropped by 7.1% between 2016 and 2018.

Has the personal loan boom reached its peak? SuperMoney’s 2019 personal loans industry study will answer that question while also providing a detailed look at the consumer lending sector as a whole. Let’s get started.Personal loans, also known as consumer loans or installment loans, are closed-end uncollateralized sources of credit. This means that, unlike mortgages and most auto loans, they don’t require collateral. And unlike credit cards, they have fixed payments for a specific period of time.

Scope of the Global Personal Loans Market Report

This report studies the Personal Loans market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Personal Loans market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global Personal Loans market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Personal Loans.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report covers Analysis of Global Personal Loans Market Segment by Manufacturers

LightStream

SoFi

Citizens Bank

Marcus

FreedomPlus

Payoff

OneMain Financial

Avant

Prosper

Lending Club

Best Egg

Earnest

Payoff

Earnin

Global Personal Loans Market Segment by regional analysis covers

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Global Personal Loans Market Segment by Type

Below 5000 USD

5000-50000 USD

Above 50000 USD

Global Personal Loans Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Below 1 years

1-3 years

Above years

Some of the Points cover in Global Personal Loans Market Research Report is:

Chapter 1: Describe Personal Loans Industry

Introduction,

Product Scope,

Market Overview,

Market Opportunities,

Market Risk,

Market Driving Force

Chapter 2: To analyze the top manufacturers of Personal Loans Industry in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and price

Chapter 3: Competitive analysis among the top manufacturers in 2016 and 2017

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 4: Global Personal Loans Market by regions from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 5, 6, 7 and 8: Global Personal Loans Market by key countries in these regions

Sales

Revenue and market share

Chapter 9 and 10: Global Personal Loans Market by type and application from 2013 to 2018

Sales

Revenue and market share

Growth rate

Chapter 11:Personal Loans Industry Market forecast from 2018 to 2023

Regions

Type and application with sales and revenue

Chapter 12 and 13:Personal Loans Industry

Sales channel

Distributors

Traders and dealers

Appendix

Data source

